EAST ST. LOUIS – Two men have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to the construction of Aldi grocery stores in Southern Illinois and Missouri. In the nine-count indictment, former Aldi Regional Director of Real Estate Louis Ross, 62, of Florissant, Missouri, and Donald Schniers, 71, of Breese, the owner of the C. Juengel Company, were both charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, four counts of mail fraud, and four counts of wire fraud.

EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO