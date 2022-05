Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Tapia, a left-handed hitter, is taking a seat against Seattle's southpaw after starting four straight games. Teoscar Hernandez is filling the void in the outfield and Danny Jansen is replacing Tapia in the lineup. Alejandro Kirk is at designated hitter.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO