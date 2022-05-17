ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hico, WV

Softball Sectionals: Midland Trail and James Monroe to battle once again for the Class A Region 3 title

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QcaiS_0fgR1SUx00
File Photo by Tina Laney

The calendar may read 2022, but the Class A Region 3 softball championship series looks exactly like 2021.

Last year, Midland Trail beat James Monroe in the first two games to win the best-of-3 regional championship.

Tuesday evening it will be the Mavericks and the Patriots one more time for the right to play in the state tournament in South Charleston starting Wednesday, May 25.

“It took us a little bit to figure out where everybody was going to fit into the puzzle, but we really picked a good time to play some really good softball,” Midland Trail head coach Candace Young said.

While Midland Trail lost some players from the state tournament team, it still has plenty of postseason experience from four team captains leading the way.

Senior Meghan Gill hit .426 this year and leads the team in RBIs. She has also been dominate in the circle with a 2.40 ERA with 111 strikeouts in 90 innings.

“She knew coming in that she would be the one we relied on this year and she has done a good job,” Young said.

Senior Chezney Skaggs has been rock solid for Trail at shortstop hitting .347 with a .459 on-base percentage (OBP). Skaggs has two home runs and 15 RBI.

“I only have the two seniors in Meghan and Chez,” Young said. “They have really provided the senior leadership and brought that want to win mentality to the table that has propelled the rest of them forward with them.”

Gill’s battery-mate, catcher Sydney Sheets, is also battle tested and leads the team with a .556 batting average from the lead-off position. Sheets has an eye-popping .944 slugging percentage and leads the team in stolen bases.

Trail’s most explosive player, junior Madison Campbell, roams centerfield with a vengeance. Campbell has great speed and leads the team with seven triples, while hitting .370 with a .459 OBP.

Campbell has frustrated opposing hitters by robbing home runs and holding runners in check with an explosive arm.

“Campbell has wheels for days and Syd behind the plate, I can’t say enough about them. Those four are the only ones that really had a lot of varsity experience for us,” Young said.

While the play of the four captains has been crucial to Trail’s success, the Patriots have received solid play all over the field this year.

“The two playing my corners, Layla Tompkins and Katie Hawkins have stepped up big this year. Alexis Dozier has showed her maturity with some key hits. I can talk about all my kids because they have all come up big for us,” Young explained.

James Monroe has also found the secret to success late in the season after playing a tough schedule throughout the regular season.

“Towards the last six games of the season we have started playing really well. We started hitting the ball. That is what you have to do, especially in softball,” James Monroe head coach Jack Phipps said.

The Mavericks also possess an experienced core of leaders to guide them, along with a talented freshman.

Senior Shannon Phipps has been the most versatile player for the Mavs having played every position in the field this year.

Phipps has a .486 batting average with a .576 OBP. The senior slugger has three home runs, four triples and 30 RBI, to go along with 42 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.

Fellow senior Madison Vass has been a bulldog at second base for James Monroe hitting .318 with a .524 OBP. So far this season Vass has played with five stitches in her hand, broke her nose and suffered a concussion from her aggressive play.

Freshman Bryleigh Thomas has played well above her years this season sporting a .500 batting average, while hitting two home runs, two triples and driving in 32 runs. Thomas also has 75 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched.

“Bryleigh gets stronger as the game goes on even though she is s freshman. She is a confident player and she lightens everybody up,” Phipps said.

Just like last year, the two teams met only once in the regular season with Trail winning with relative ease.

With her team having had the upper hand of late, Young does not want them to come in overconfident.

“I told the girls that we have to come in and play our game. It has to be almost like a blank slate,” Young said. “If we play our kind of softball, I think we will be alright. We like to mix it up. I do have the advantage of having kids with wheels, so we are aggressive on the base paths. We have girls that can tattoo a ball, but we also like to play small ball.”

Phipps likes the fact that his team is playing game one at home.

“We have only lost two games at home this year,” Phipps said. “We need to come out and hit the ball. The last time we played them we had six walks. We have to cut down on the errors and not walk anybody. We also have to hit the ball. It is all about the basics.”

Game one will be in Lindside Tuesday at 6 p.m. Game two will move to Hico and if game three is necessary, that game will be played back in Monroe County.

“The last two years they have knocked us out. That is a lot of motivation for the girls. I think they want to show they can play with Midland Trail,” Phipps said.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

State Track: Bluefield boys win 4×200 relay championship

Charleston – State championship events are nothing new for the Bluefield Beavers 4×200-meter relay team. As football players seniors Jacorian Green and Gage Sisk have been a part of two teams that have played in the Class AA state championship game. Sophomore Amir Hairston has played in a pair of semifinals himself.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Prep Softball: Red Dragons down Spartans to claim Region 3 crown

Fairlea – Having played with fire twice when matching up with Greenbrier East, the Red Dragons of St. Albans didn’t want to make those same mistakes again. After suffering its first loss of last season in Game 1 of the regional series against Greenbrier East, St.Albans had to rally from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Spartans in Game 1 of this year’s regional championship on Tuesday.
FAIRLEA, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, VA
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Hico, WV
Lootpress

State Track: Beavers take 4×100 relay championship

Charleston – Bluefield’s 2022 4×100 relay team wanted to break the state meet record set by the 2017 group. They fell just short of that but still etched their names in Bluefield Track and Field lore. The quadruplet of Sencere Fields, Amir Hairston, Gage Sisk and Jacorian...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
Person
Madison Campbell
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY’S NOAH THOMPSON IS COMING HOME TOMORROW IN TOP 3 ON AI…

American Idol Noah Thompson placed in the TOP 3 last night, out of 5 contestants on ABC from 8-10 PM after nationwide voting ended. Last night Noah Thompson was still recovering from Covid. The quarantine kept Thompson from meeting “coach” Carrie Underwood in person, but the Idol legend was still able to work her magic on Thompson’s performance of “So Small,” an emotional ballad that brought out the best in Thompson’s voice.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

Landing zone cleared at Shady Spring High School

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A landing zone was cleared near Shady Spring High School due to a construction site injury early in the day on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a construction site accident in the area resulted in an injury requiring the need for a landing zone at Shady […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Patriots#Concussion#Midland Trail
WBOY 12 News

Carrie Underwood tour coming to West Virginia in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Superstar Carrie Underwood is set to stop in Charleston early next year on her upcoming arena tour. Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will come to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Feb. 14, 2023. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. this coming Friday, May 20, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Athens Memorial Day BBQ announced

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success at Concord University and the Office of Veterans Services will be presenting a Memorial Day BBQ to honor those who have served. The event will be held at Athens Town Park, located at 400 Weaver Street, Athens,...
ATHENS, WV
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

Beagle owners from far and wide come to W.Va. for competition

PLINY, W.Va. — Beagles sat silently as their owners talked in low tones among one another, drank coffee, and watched the sun rise on Putnam County. Soon the official walked out to do a roll call, introduce judges, and announce where each of the two separate classes would go for the Southern West Virginia Beagle Club’s semi-annual field trial.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy