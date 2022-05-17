ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Downtown San Bernardino, CA: Commercial structure fire occurred inside the closed, vacant and abandoned Carousel Mall last Sunday evening.

By ZachNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSource: San Bernardino County Fire District Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Mike McClintock (Information) Pictures: San Bernardino County Fire District, Everything San Bernardino and KABC 7 (Courtesy) Downtown San Bernardino, California: A commercial structure fire occurred inside the closed, vacant and abandoned Carousel Mall at around 6:48 p.m....

jaxun
3d ago

This is the sign of the times. And, I'm ashamed. So many landmarks in San Bernadino are being destroyed. Because people in charge are...I'll say it, corrupt. Higher ups are looking for financial security, instead of taking care of a once great city.That building's architecture was Incredible. Now it's a lost memory. Shame on those in charge of San Bernadino.

