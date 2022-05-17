Downtown San Bernardino, CA: Commercial structure fire occurred inside the closed, vacant and abandoned Carousel Mall last Sunday evening.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire District Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Mike McClintock (Information) Pictures: San Bernardino County Fire District, Everything San Bernardino and KABC 7 (Courtesy) Downtown San Bernardino, California: A commercial structure fire occurred inside the closed, vacant and abandoned Carousel Mall at around 6:48 p.m....zachnews.net
Comments / 5