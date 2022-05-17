ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson in the hunt at NCAA regional

WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vq35X_0fgR14e000

Dublin, Ohio—Freshman Kian Rose fired an even-par 71 on Monday to lead the Clemson golf team to a 289 team score and a fourth-place standing after the first round of the NCAA Columbus Regional at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

The 13 teams will play 18 holes and Tuesday and Wednesday, as well. After 54 holes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the NCAA National Tournament at the Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Oklahoma State, ranked second in the nation to rival Oklahoma, has a six-shot lead after the first round over East Tennessee State. San Francisco, who is not ranked among the top 50 schools in the nation, is third at 288, four-over-par. Clemson, which entered the regional seeded fourth, holds the fourth position after 18 holes at 290. Host school and sixth seeded Ohio State is tied for fifth at 290 with Georgia Tech and Duke. Arkansas, seeded third in the field, is eighth in the team standings so far at 292 and Kentucky is ninth at 294.

Clemson got off to a slow start and was eighth-over-par through just two holes. After six holes Clemson was last in the 13-team field by four shots with a nine-over-par score. But the Tigers showed great improvement on the front nine, the team’s second nine of the day. Clemson played its second nine in five-under-par as a team to jump from 13th to fourth by the end of the day.

“I am very proud of this team,” said Head Coach Jordan Byrd. “We were eight over par as a team through just two holes, but we hung in there and straightened things out. The back nine was our first nine holes and that is definitely the tougher side, especially this morning when the wind was blowing harder.” Historically, the Scarlet Course has been tough for the Tigers. In four previous NCAA National Tournament appearances at the Ohio State University Course, Clemson golfer have played 70 total rounds with a strong average of 75.00.

Rose was one of those Tigers who got off to a tough start on Monday, as he was four-over-par through five holes. He made a double on his first hole when he hit two shots from the rough, then made a bogey on the 11th. But he made a couple of long puts late in his opening nine that turned his round around.

“I made about a 10-footer for par on 17, then made a 25 footer for birdie on the 18th hole (ninth hole of the day) and that got me back in the right direction,” said Rose, who came to Clemson from South Africa. He then made birdies on the first, fourth

and seventh holes to finish with an even-par score of 71. It was quite a performance for his first NCAA tournament round.

“We have to give Joey Maxon (associate head coach) some credit for Kian’s performance today because he was with him the entire round,” said Byrd “Joey played in the 1995 NCAA tournament at this course and he has been helpful in our preparation.”

Rose stands in a tie for eighth place with his even-par round after 18 holes. He had a team best five birdies for the round, which tied for first in the 75-player field. It was his 10th round at par or better this year and the fifth time he has had the best score of the day among Clemson players.

Jacob Bridgeman and Kyle Cottam both had scores of one-over-par 72 to support Rose and are tied for 14th place in the individual race. Bridgeman had a wild round in that he had trouble reaching greens in regulation, but he had six holes in which he got up-and-down for par or birdie from off the green. It was his 12th score of 72 or better in his last 13.

Cottam had four bogeys and three birdies in recording his round of one-over-par 72. He was either even par or one over after each of his 18 holes on Monday.

Zack Gordon contributed a three-over-par 74 and is tied for 36th. The native of Gaffney, SC had his best round since shooting a 74 in the final round of the Valspar Collegiate on March 29. His first birdie of the day came on the par three 12th hole and it was the 300th of his Clemson career.

Colby Patton struggled to a six over par 41 on the back nine, his first nine of the day, but came back to shoot even par on the front nine to finish strong, giving him a 77 in the opening round.

Clemson will begin the second round at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday and will play with ACC rival Georgia Tech and host school Ohio State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
clemsontigers.com

Tigers to Open 2022 Season Against Indiana in a Historic Matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson United will open its 2022 season and National Championship defense at Historic Riggs Field against Indiana University. The season opener will take place on the evening of Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. The Alliance matchup features two of the most storied programs in college...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Dublin, OH
Clemson, SC
College Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Clemson, SC
DawgsDaily

Recruiting Notebook: UGA Commit BLOWS UP, New Names to Know

The University of Georgia has become a national brand, recognized across the country as a premier football program. They have been for quite some time under head coach Kirby Smart, collecting talent from as far as Clovis, California to Warwick Rhode Island, heck even international with the signing ...
ATHENS, GA
College Football HQ

ESPN College GameDay announces Week 1 destination

ESPN College GameDay is hitting the road for the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season to take in one of the biggest games of the year. The network announced it will be in Columbus on Sept. 3 ahead of the kickoff between Notre Dame and Ohio State live from the Horseshoe. The pits two ...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State picks up steam for 2023 Ohio LB

The Ohio State football team has had a busy spring. The program was previously hard at work at spring practices, and at the same time the staff has seemed to play host to almost every single recruit on their board in the last few months. The hard work has paid off, as the Buckeyes have earned multiple commitments as of late, and another one may be coming sooner than later.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Tigers
WSPA 7News

Coastal Carolina cruises past Clemson

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina scored 15 runs in a three-inning stretch early in the game in its 17-2 victory over Clemson at Springs Brooks Stadium on Tuesday night. The Chanticleers (34-16-1) swept the home-and-home season series over the Tigers (32-21) with the win. The Chanticleers jumped on the Tigers for four runs in the […]
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NCAA
WGAU

UGA cuts ribbon on Butts-Mehre expansion

Tuesday was a ribbon cutting day at UGA, with the ceremonial opening of newly expanded and renovated Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall. The $80 million upgrades come with a nutrition center, locker room, athletic training, and strength and conditioning spaces that serve football along with all other athletic programs at the University of Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
clemson.edu

Campus and City of Clemson road closures update

University Facilities and Clemson are reporting current and upcoming road closures. To avoid the most disruption, faculty and staff are advised of the following road closures:. Avenue of Champions is closed until Thursday while crews work on lighting renovations above Gate 9 at Memorial Stadium. Kappa Street will be closed...
CLEMSON, SC
QSR magazine

Bojangles Franchisee Opens 100th Store in South Carolina

Longtime Bojangles' franchisee Jeff Rigsby has dedicated his career to growing and investing in the beloved Southern brand, and now will officially open his 100th store this week in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new store, located at 2290 Chesnee Highway, will host a grand opening event to celebrate being lucky...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Glover named head football coach at Carolina Academy

Chris Glover has returned to Carolina Academy in Greenville County to guide the football team. Glover, who served as an assistant under four Trojan head coaches, was formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. He has also worked on the staffs at Woodmont and Greenwood High Schools. He takes over a Carolina program that’s […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WGAU

NAACP blasts Commissioner’s comments on Bulldog football players

The Clarke County NAACP has fired off a letter calling for condemnation of remarks made by Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Melissa Link, who in recent Commission budget meeting called Georgia Bulldog football players rapists and murderers. From the Clarke Co NAACP…. In our beloved nation you are innocent until proven guilty....
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

These South Carolina Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

South Carolina has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability. Five cities in the Palmetto State made the list, with three even cracking the Top 50 overall.
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy