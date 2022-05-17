Baylor Women’s Golf Preps for NCAA Championship

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Later this week, Baylor women’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Bears are coming off an impressive performance in the Stillwater regional, and they look to bring that momentum to the NCAA tournament.

“On a big stage, on a big golf course, against really good teams, they play fantastic, I don’t think it’s a fluke I think they’ll continue to do that,” Jay Goble said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.