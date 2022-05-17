ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Baylor Women’s Golf Preps for NCAA Championship

By Mandy Knight
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOlKb_0fgR0gs200

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Later this week, Baylor women’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Bears are coming off an impressive performance in the Stillwater regional, and they look to bring that momentum to the NCAA tournament.

“On a big stage, on a big golf course, against really good teams, they play fantastic, I don’t think it’s a fluke I think they’ll continue to do that,” Jay Goble said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

