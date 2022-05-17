ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD search for possibly armed domestic violence suspect

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public help in locating the person wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident on Saturday.

Police are looking for 27-year-old Jakuan Collins, after a May 14 incident in the 300 block of Bourbon Street, where officers said Collins and a woman got into an argument that led to him pulling a gun on the woman and then strangling her,

Detectives identified Collins as the suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The NOPD said Collins is known to carry a gun.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Jakaun Collins is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, toll free 1-877-903-7867.

