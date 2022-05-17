Restaurants and Theater Team Up in New Paltz, New York

The actor Patrick Gallo describes Red Hook as his favorite neighborhood because it “hums history.” He knows a thing or two about bringing history to life. His latest role is playing the part of Mario Puzo, the author and co-screenwriter of The Godfather, in the Paramount+ show, The Offer, streaming now. The show is about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark film, with a behind-the-scenes look at the trials and tribulations of getting it made. Gallo has appeared in memorable parts in films and shows like The Irishman, The Deux, and Boardwalk Empire. But a leading part like Mario Puzo was his chance to be an integral part of the show. “I found a lot of parallels between the way we saw the world,” says Gallo. “I just leaned on his passion and how much he cared about his words and his art and how much he valued being seen as an artist. And then from that point on, I let whatever come through.”

