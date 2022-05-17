ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Joensen leads Jaguars past Mason City in final dual meet of regular season

By Dan Holm
ankenyfanatic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlivia Joensen earned medalist honors for the first time in her career on Monday while leading the Ankeny Centennial girls’ golf team to a 185-232 victory over visiting Mason City. Joensen and teammate Vivian Wilson each shot a 9-over-par 45 on the front nine at Briarwood Golf Club....

ankenyfanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
Ankeny, IA
Sports
Mason City, IA
Sports
City
Mason City, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
kmaland.com

Drake men's hoops land D2 transfer

(Des Moines) -- The Drake men’s basketball program landed a commitment from transfer Eric Northweather on Wednesday. Northweather comes to Drake from Division II Truman State. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 10.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game and shot 59.7 percent from the field for the Bulldogs. Northweather...
DES MOINES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State makes five-star forward Omaha Biliew’s top-four

Link Academy’s Omaha Biliew (0) dunks during the second half of the GEICO Nationals semifinal between Prolific Prep (Calif.) and Link Academy (Mo.), Friday, April 1, 2022, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla.Link Academy defeated Prolific Prep 59-53. Iowa State has made the cut for one...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
KIMT

Top of Iowa Conference announces realignment plans

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Osage is being asked to switch divisions in the Top of Iowa Conference so Riceville can join. The superintendents of the conference’s member schools met Wednesday and asked the Osage Community School District to move to move from the Top of Iowa East to the Top of Iowa West beginning in the 2023-34 school year. The conference says it wants a decision by July 1 and if Osage accepts, an offer will be extended to the Riceville Community School District to join the Top of Iowa East.
FOREST CITY, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Otz breaks down Osunniyi’s fit with Cyclones on both ends of the floor

Mar 20, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) moves to the basket against the Louisiana State Tigers during the second half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports. Game changer. That’s been...
AMES, IA
pistolsfiringblog.com

Gage Gundy Reports First Scholarship Offer From Northern Iowa

Stillwater High School quarterback Gage Gundy, the mini-me product of OSU coach Mike Gundy and a 2023 prospect, announced Wednesday what is believed to be his first Division I offer from the University of Northern Iowa. Gundy lists himself as a 6-foot-4, 210-pound recruit on social media. He’s a multi-sport...
STILLWATER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Golf Course#Briarwood Golf Club#Achsgirlsgolf#Centennial
Decorah Public Opinion

Chasing smalljaws on the lower Upper Iowa

Mother Nature doesn’t care a whit about the Gregorian calendar which drives human behavior here in the Driftless Area. Life forms at the peak of the food pyramid, I believe March 20 was supposed to usher in spring. But in calendar year 2022 Mother Nature brought us a hybrid....
DECORAH, IA
KCCI.com

Watch: Deer makes sliding entrance into Iowa recreation center

CARROLL, Iowa — The Carroll Recreation Center got an unexpected visit from a woodland critter on Thursday. Footage from the city of Carroll shows a deer sliding through a hallway in the building. It took a moment for the deer to get its footing before gingerly trotting back out...
CARROLL, IA
iheart.com

Severe Weather Taking Aim At Central, Northern Iowa

(Undated) -- A chance for severe weather in parts of central, eastern, and northern Iowa this evening. The National Weather Service says storms will start impacting northern Iowa and southern Minnesota in the late afternoon and early evening before making their way toward Ames and Des Moines in the late evening hours. The Weather Service says it could be after 10:00 p.m. or 11:00 p.m. before storms hit Des Moines. The Weather Service says the biggest threat with these storms will be large hail, which could get over two inches in diameter, and damaging winds over 60 miles per hour. There's also a slight chance for tornadoes in northern Iowa.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Des Moines architect buys building on Grand Avenue

BTB Cooperative, located in Carroll, paid HRH Cooperative $1.3 million for property at 4755 Parkridge Ave. in Pleasant Hill, records show. The property includes a 19,427-square-foot, one-story structure built in 1976. A continuing care facility is located in the building. The property is valued at $993,000. The transaction was recorded May 2.
DES MOINES, IA
weareiowa.com

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines CONCERTS & 90 MINUTES OF FIREWORKS for 3 Big Nights and will benefit Jasper County Charities!

Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway combines three big concerts with three big nights of fireworks, the likes of which have never been seen before in Iowa! The Pyrotechnics Guild International Convention is coming to Newton, Iowa Saturday July 30 to Saturday August 6, 2022. The economic impact to the surrounding area will be in the millions of dollars! As part of the convention being in town, a series of three nights will combine a concert experience followed by a 90 Minute Fireworks! The first night will have the Legendary Jan and Dean Beach Party on Sunday July 31st. Night #2 will Tuesday August 2nd with Arena Rock favorites, HAIRBALL! The final night will be Friday August 5th with up and coming Country Star Alexandra Kay! All shows start at ONLY $20 to get in...seating is limited...and upgrades are available to the Newton Club area at the track as well. Concerts begin at 7pm with about 90 MINUTES of incredible fireworks from PGI, the organization hosting the pyrotechnics convention at the Iowa Speedway, at their conclusion! NASCAR has made the facility available for these events and profits from Thunderstruck Over Iowa Speedway will be donated to Jasper County Charities! It's a WIN-WIN-WIN for everyone! Goto www.PGI-NEWTON.com for all the details and ticket information!
JASPER COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa mall getting a $90 million makeover

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
FORT DODGE, IA
98.1 KHAK

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy