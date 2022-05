IRMO, S.C. — A dog that can sniff out guns has been added to the security at the Columbiana Centre Mall, weeks after a shooting there that injured 15 people. The dog, named Carlos, was on the job as of Thursday, according to a spokesperson for the mall, and joins the security staff who are already there. Carlos has been trained to detect firearms and has been training for weeks for this duty.

