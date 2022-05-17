ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral woman arrested for allegedly trying to con law firm out of $50,000

By Zach Barrett
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral woman was arrested Friday for allegedly trying to con an unlikely victim out of nearly $50,000.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 51-year-old Yvonne Prieto was a client of the Burandt, Adamski, Feichthaler & Sanchez Attorney Law Firm in Cape Coral.

She received a check for approximately $300 for funds leftover from retainer fees in 2019.

According to CCPD’s affidavit, Prieto tried turning that $300 into $50,000 by “washing” the check, criminal defense attorney Lance Dunford said it’s a similar process to creating counterfeit cash.

“Washing a check is when you take some actual legitimate information that’s on a check and you take it and modify it in some way to fill their illicit or nefarious needs,” said Dunford.

The affidavit said Prieto was caught on camera depositing the $50,000 check into a bank ATM in late August of 2021. Prieto was arrested on May 14th, she’s since been released on bond.

Her arrest left some wondering why she would try conning a law firm in the first place.

“It’s a very good example of it can happen to anybody,” said Dunford.

