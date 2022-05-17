ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record high gas prices set to keep going up before Memorial Day holiday

By Lauren Jackson
wbrc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama gas prices are at a record high as of May 16, averaging $4.20 a gallon across the state. That is 38 cents higher than just one month ago. Clay Ingram with AAA said Memorial Day is usually the day gas prices hit their peak and then...

www.wbrc.com

