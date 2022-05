CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The South Orange Rescue Squad is donating one ambulance to teach Chapel Hill High School students who want to be EMTs. The high school held a ceremony Thursday where the rescue squad handed over the keys and title for the new ambulance. It said it used the truck to train hundreds of EMTs over the years and now, the truck will be used by an even younger group of future EMTs.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO