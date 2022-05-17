ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of teen killed in Saturday morning wreck on Kellogg speaks out

By Zach Martin
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita family is reeling after a teen died from injuries while assisting in a crash on Kellogg. Police say she was helping other people when she was hit. It was one of two deadly crashes on Saturday.

Kaitlyn Greenman’s uncle says her family is heartbroken, but they know Kaitlyn, 19, who graduated from Trinity Academy, gave her life following in Jesus Christ’s footsteps by helping someone in need.

“She died doing what she felt was natural, and that’s following the example of Jesus,” Josh Greenman explained.

Fiends of Kaitlyn are still in disbelief.

Hutchinson woman recovers after fentanyl overdose

“I didn’t really believe it,” said friend Alex Grier. “I don’t know, it just was and still is completely unreal.”

“It doesn’t really hit you until someone’s gone,” David Spencer, another friend of Kaitlyn, added. “Like, seeing her parents as upset as they were. It’s just crushing. I don’t know what else to say, it’s just horrible.”

Others remember the Wichita State student’s kindness.

“If it was happy news or sad news, anything, she was the first person I went to,” said friend Zoe Barnard. “She always knew what to say in any situation because she was genuine about everything.”

Many say they are trying to continue her legacy.

“All of the lessons she taught us and all of the advice that she’s given. Just carry that on to others around us,” said Alyssa Counts, Kaitlyn’s friend.

Dodge City woman dead following head-on crash

“I think that’s the biggest thing is to try and keep it going,” Tanner Kienzel, another friend added. “And be as nice as she was, she was always the first person to do anything, so just trying to live like she would live and carry that on.”

While this is heartbreaking for many, Kaitlyn’s family says they thank Jesus for every day they had with her, and they are grateful that she is now in His care.

