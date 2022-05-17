ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Could downtown shootings affect Milwaukee's chances of hosting the RNC?

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283bQb_0fgQx4c400

At least 21 people were wounded by gun violence Friday night in downtown Milwaukee within blocks of the Deer District.

The three separate shootings happened after more than 10,000 people were gathered in the area to watch Game 6 of the Bucks/Celtics series. Seventeen people were shot in just one incident near Water Street and Highland Avenue.

Could the mayhem possibly have an affect on Milwaukee's chances of hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention (RNC)?

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal , a top official with the Republican National Committee said the organization is confident that both finalist cities (Milwaukee and Nashville) can provide a safe environment for attendees.

“The safety of our delegates and guests is of the upmost importance to the RNC,” RNC senior adviser Richard Walters told the Milwaukee Business Journal on Monday via email. “The Site Selection Committee members have had high level and in-depth conversations with law enforcement officials in both Milwaukee and Nashville and we are confident in the abilities of each city to offer a secure, safe convention for our attendees.”

Visit Milwaukee president and CEO Peggy Williams-Smith is one of the leaders of Milwaukee's RNC sales pitch. She told the Milwaukee Business Journal that the weekend's shootings will not affect the RNC's decision.

"While they're saddened to hear of this weekend’s events, the RNC is confident in the city leaders who are working hard to address crime in Milwaukee," Williams-Smith said.

Visit Milwaukee board member Jim Villa also told the Milwaukee Business Journal that the RNC is going to watch how Milwaukee addresses the shootings and overall safety issues.

“This is an issue for almost all major cities in the country and they'll want to make sure Milwaukee is taking action,” Villa said. “Mayor (Cavalier) Johnson took time to visit with the (RNC) search committee and I think that effort will lend a lot of credibility to his efforts in showing that he is taking swift action and will ensure the safety of their delegates.”

The RNC is expected to announce the 2024 host city this summer.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 4

Related
milwaukeerecord.com

Wauwatosa is at the core of Republicans’ ugly partisan gerrymander

Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. One of the most important cities on the political map in the state of Wisconsin is Wauwatosa. The suburb on the City of Milwaukee’s western border, home to about 48,000 people, is seeing big changes, politically speaking. What was once the home turf of two-term Republican governor Scott Walker is now turning into a Democratic stronghold.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Milwaukee officials blast Republican inaction on gun laws

The city of Milwaukee continues to process a series of shootings in the downtown area last weekend. Known as the “Deer District,” in homage to the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, the downtown entertainment district saw a trio of shooting sprees between 9:10 p.m. and 11:54 p.m., leaving more than 20 people injured. All of the […] The post Milwaukee officials blast Republican inaction on gun laws appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shootings: Running Rebels responds

MILWAUKEE - Community organizations are teaching practical ways to prevent violence from happening again. When it comes to working with young people, there are challenges. One group is teaching tools to tackle conflict resolution. For days, we've heard the mayor, city leaders and the police chief say to put down...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s Emergency Curfew Order Led to ZERO Tickets

The emergency curfew order also had no teeth because the jail won’t take people arrested on municipal warrants anyway. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s main strategy to prevent violence after 21 people were shot downtown Friday was a citywide curfew. However, police issued ZERO curfew tickets during the two days the Milwaukee emergency curfew order was in place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Rnc#Bucks Celtics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near Appleton and Capitol: police

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before noon Thursday near Appleton Avenue and Capitol Drive. A 21-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and arrived at the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 58

Legally blind man killed near 37th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A blind Milwaukee man was murdered Monday night, May 16, near 37th and Burleigh. He's another victim of gun violence that plagued the city this week. Thirty-one-year-old Deshawn Lumas was just 12 days away from his 32nd birthday. He was shot at his home and later died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks plea hearing postponed for Milwaukee case

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County plea hearing for Darrell Brooks, the man accused of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021, has been postponed to July 28. The hearing stems from a case in which Brooks is accused of trying to run over the mother of his child in Milwaukee. He's charged with reckless endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

First charges filed in connection to weekend violence in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The first charges have been filed in connection to the weekend violence that left 21 people injured in downtown Milwaukee. Twenty-eight-year-old Otis Green and 20-year-old Jeremiah Fraylon are accused of felony firearm possession. Green was found with a gun near Water and Juneau. He was injured...
TMJ4 News

Meet MUPD's newest member 'Blue' 🐾🚓

The Marquette University Police Department (MUPD) has a new member on its force and he sure is cute. MUPD introduced Milwaukee to "Blue" on Thursday. Blue is MUPD's community outreach dog.
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy