Floyd County man indicted on child sex charges

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones will continue to serve his community after a victory in Tuesday night’s primary election. Jones won over opponent Prentis Adkins, bringing in 3,468 votes to Adkins’ 2,073. During his celebration at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Jones said it was a race that he is glad to see in the rearview. But now he hopes to focus on some of the things it brought up.

PIKE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO