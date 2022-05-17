Floyd County man indicted on child sex charges

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In honor of National Law Enforcement Memorial Week, or “Police Week”, the Pikeville Police Department, KSP Post 9, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, as well as many other first responders and their families gathered at Bob Amos Park on May 19 for food and fellowship, and to remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty.
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. In a Facebook post, department officials said 12-year-old Luka suffered health issues recently. The officer began serving at the police department in 2011 after being at the Little Rock K9 academy in Arkansas.
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - While Noah Thompson has put a spotlight to his Lawrence County hometown, the American Idol finalist is bringing more than parades and concerts. His Hollywood journey is also impacting the students who sit where he sat. “There are kids in my choir who have the potential...
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s primary election had a total of 5,076 votes when the polls closed. Chris Brewer was elected the Republican candidate over the present sheriff Leslie E. “Smitty” Smith. Brewer won the primary 57.56% to 42.44%. He celebrated at the Harlan...
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - When you get behind the wheel of a car it could be easy to forget to buckle up. Eastern Kentucky police officers are reminding drivers and passengers of the Click It or Ticket It campaign. It is what Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle calls an educational and enforcement campaign.
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pineville Police Department is working to build a healthy relationship with students throughout the community. ”The kids are our main goal, I mean we love the kids, we do anything we can do to help them,” Chief Brandon Hollingsworth at Pineville Police Department said.
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad say they were called to a home along the Rockcastle River in London by the Pongo Fire Department for overdue kayakers. While on their way to the home on Somerset Road, they say they learned one woman in the group...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Hillbilly Hibachi Facebook page shared a post about a unique fundraiser being put on by the food truck. Those with the organization are auctioning off a one-of-one, life-size cutout of Noah Thompson, which is signed by the American Idol finalist. The funds...
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center screened a portion of the Apple TV+ docuseries “The Big Conn” on Wednesday. The show is about Eric C. Conn, an Eastern Kentucky attorney that stole from the federal government and paid bribes to a judge. WYMT interviewed the father...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Before the “American Idol” experience, Noah Thompson was working for Addiction Recovery Care (ARC). He is still employed at ARC, but on-leave for the contest. The Founder and CEO of ARC, Tim Robinson spoke with WYMT’s Steve Hensley for a taping of Issues &...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music singer and Knott County native Tyra Madison will open for Nelly this weekend!. The concert is Saturday, May 21 at The Barnyard Venue in Sharpsburg, Kentucky. Nelly will be joined by Priscilla Block. “A fun night, honestly, myself, I don’t know what to expect...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones will continue to serve his community after a victory in Tuesday night’s primary election. Jones won over opponent Prentis Adkins, bringing in 3,468 votes to Adkins’ 2,073. During his celebration at the Appalachian Wireless Arena, Jones said it was a race that he is glad to see in the rearview. But now he hopes to focus on some of the things it brought up.
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wolfe County was awarded to construction six months ahead of schedule for the Mountain Parkway expansion project. Completing this project is at the top of Governor Andy Beshear’s to-do list. ”Governor Beshear, when he asked me to take this job, right after he was...
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Crews on Tuesday recovered a body from the Ohio River near Ashland, according to the Ashland Police Department. Someone reported seeing the body around 11:30 a.m. from an area near downtown Ashland. Crews confirm the body was removed from the river later Tuesday afternoon. Boyd...
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 is inviting car enthusiasts to show off and show out in Pikeville this weekend, hosting the post’s second car show. The outdoor car show kicks off behind Pikeville’s Applebee’s Saturday, with registration open from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Trooper Michael Coleman said the event is all about family fun and flashy cars, inviting the community out to admire the automobiles while raising money for Shop With a Trooper.
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There aren’t too many signings as unique as the one at Red Bird Mission School on Thursday morning. Cardinals track star Mackenzie Lawson signed her letter of intent to continue her career at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio. “It felt really, really good....
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - One tourism organization in Harlan County is putting on a scavenger hunt for the community. The scavenger hunt highlights historic landmarks and local businesses, while offering a grand prize of $250 to a winner. ”You take a picture or a selfie at that iconic location and...
(WYMT) - Kentuckians headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots and make sure their voices were heard. ”That’s just my right,” said voter Emline Montgomery. “Then I don’t have a right to complain if someone gets in there that I’m not really as fond of.”
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mark McKenzie officially secured his second term as Johnson County Judge-Executive in Tuesday’s primary election. McKenzie gathered almost two-thirds of the votes in this year’s primary elections over his opponent Lyndon Butcher. He said the community support and trust have been humbling. McKenzie...
