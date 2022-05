CARATUNK, MAINE — Two women — including one from Lakeville — are dead after a crash in Caratunk, Maine that occurred when their vehicle was bumped by a friend's pickup. 25-year-old Jordan Merchant of Eastbrook, ME and her passenger, 28-year-old Lindsey Walsh of Lakeville, Massachusetts were part of a group of friends who had been swimming in the Forks earlier in the day. They were headed to a hockey game in Moscow, ME when the crash happened.

CARATUNK, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO