Siouxland's Most Wanted: Andrew Bock

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge in Sioux City has warned a Woodbury County woman she could face sanctions, including monetary penalties, if she continues to file frivolous lawsuits. In a Wednesday order dismissing seven lawsuits Jean Lillie filed in the past two months, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Strand...
FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) — The iconic Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge will soon be no more. The city is working on a development to remove most of the mall and replace it with a $90 million Corridor Plaza project. “We are working with ATI group on looking at how we recruit retailers and restaurants […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An 80-year old sioux falls man will not have to stand trial for the brutal murder of an elderly woman back in 1974. The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that Algene Vossen is not mentally competent to stand trial for the killing of Mable Herman of Willmar, Minnesota.
STANTON, Neb. -- An Iowa man was arrested after a crash in northeast Nebraska Tuesday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch near 839th Road and 561st Avenue northwest of Stanton. Shortly after authorities arrived, the lone...
A Fresno, California woman was sentenced to up to ten years in prison Tuesday in Buena Vista County District Court after her probation on drug-related charges was revoked. 43-year-old Keomanivanh Senesoury, formerly of Storm Lake, was placed on probation to the Iowa Department of Corrections in August of 2015 for two counts of Manufacture, Deliver, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver Methamphetamine, both class D felonies. She was placed on probation for five years.
OMAHA, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska pharmacy owner is facing a five-count federal indictment related to an alleged fraud scheme. According to an unsealed indictment, 47-year-old Danelle Charf, is accused of defrauding Medicare and Nebraska Medicaid of at least $573,337.53 for her own personal gain over a five year period starting in 2016.
Getting away with a burglary relies primarily on getting away from the scene of the burglary. That part of the plan was missing from a South Dakota man's burglary attempt in Iowa. According to NWestIowa.com, 41-year-old Ricky Lee Blekestad of Sioux Falls was arrested Tuesday, May 10 after an alleged...
ROCK RAPIDS—A 50-year-old rural Ashton woman was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from a welfare check at her residence southwest...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Police Department says new speed enforcement cameras will be placed along Floyd Boulevard and Hamilton Boulevard on Wednesday, May 18th. The cameras will be placed north of 28th St. on Floyd Blvd. and near Perry Creek Elementary on Hamilton. The new cameras...
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer requested that Capt. Katherine Belcastro-Gonzalez, who is under investigation by the department, be terminated on May 12. In January, the Omaha Police Department confirmed that Belcastro-Gonzalez was on leave and is currently under internal investigation. Belcastro-Gonzalez sued the city, alleging her...
Sheldon Morris, 33, Sioux City, third-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault -- third offense; sentenced May 3, 10 years prison. Luke Matthew Monical, 35, Sioux City, first-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief; sentenced May 9, 15 years prison. Joshua Crow Hernandez, 38, Sioux City, third-degree burglary; sentenced May 9, five years prison.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — Another southeast South Dakota business has been damaged by a fire. Crews from North Sioux City were called to the Malloy Industries building in Dakota Dunes just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 18th. Smoke was seen coming from the building when they arrived and...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A federal judge is letting a lawsuit against Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech Community College and three local businesses move forward. Fourteen students from Chile sued the school, along with J & L staffing and recruiting, Royal Canin and Tur- Pak Foods, back in 2020.
An Ida Grove man accused of stealing equipment from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus construction site last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to Carroll County District Court records, 38-year-old Craig Douglas Van Osdol pled guilty to a single count of second-degree theft, a class D felony, in connection to the March 29, 2021 theft in the 900 block of N. Grant Road. A Carroll Police Department investigation determined Van Osdol had hitched his vehicle to an equipment trailer and welder, valued at $9,000, and drove away from the property. In addition to the five-year sentence, he was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in fines, surcharges, and court costs. Before this latest conviction, Van Osdol already had a lengthy criminal history, including felony conspiracy, manufacture and delivery of marijuana, theft, burglary, and other charges out of Kent County, Del.
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Three men were arrested Wednesday morning after authorities said they fled from a vehicle that crashed near a home following a high-speed pursuit on Highway 34 hours earlier. According to a release from the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a Gray...
HARTLEY—A 36-year-old Harris man was arrested about noon Saturday, May 14, on an O’Brien County warrant for violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of David Richard Hofmann stemmed from a video a protected individual showed law enforcement, according to the Hartley Police Department. In the video,...
