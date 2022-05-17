ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Anthony, 53, Kisses Fiancee Nadia Ferreira, 23, On A Yacht After Getting Engaged: Photo

By James Vituscka
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Backgrid

Marc Anthony, 53, and his much younger fiancee Nadia Ferreira sent the already-sizzling temperature in Florida soaring on Saturday, May 14, while celebrating the former Miss Universe’s 23rd birthday aboard a yacht off the coast of Miami! Just one week after Nadia announced on her Instagram that Marc had proposed after dating him for three months, HollywoodLife obtained a photo of the newly engaged lovers locking lips while surrounded by friends and family.

Marc Anthony and fiancee Nadia Ferreira were spotted passionately kissing on a yacht off the coast of Miami, Florida, on May 14, 2022. (BACKGRID)

In the photo, Nadia and Marc were passionately kissing while seated in front of a table on the yacht that was scattered with beer bottles and cigarettes. Nadia, who was wearing a pair of rose-colored sunglasses, had both of her hands affectionately wrapped around the back of Marc’s head as she pressed her face against his. In other photos published online from their seven seas celebration, Nadia was also seen sporting a tiny black bikini.

The Spanish music superstar and father of six childrenAriana, 28, Chase, 26, Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 18, as well as 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom he shares with one of his several ex-wives, Jennifer Lopez, 52, went shirtless for the day, wearing only a pair of tan cargo shorts that was held up by a black belt. As he kissed and embraced Nadia, his heavily tatted and super tan back was facing the camera. In several of the other photos, Marc was seen throwing back bottles of Bud Light beer while smoking cigarettes.

As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, Jennifer, who recently got engaged to Ben Affleck, 49, in April 2022, was supportive of Marc’s subsequent engagement. According to a source, JLo and Marc are both happy that the other has moved on and is getting remarried. “Marc was nothing but happy for Jen when he found out about her engagement to Ben,” the source told us, adding that the “I’m Real” singer even sent flowers to Marc’s home when she found out the great news.

