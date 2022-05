Beloved fast food chain Raising Cane’s opened the doors to their University City location on May 12, and has been met with lines out the door each morning since its opening. Located steps away from campus at 39th and Walnut streets, the Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant opened after months of anticipation from the Penn community, with a line wrapping around the block on its inaugural day. The University City location is the first of 14 new locations that Raising Cane’s will be opening in Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO