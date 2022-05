Just a couple of weekends ago, Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte in what was a very good boxing match. Fury ended up taking the win thanks to a knockout and now, it appears as though Tyson wants to retire. He wants to be a family man now which would basically mean a hiatus on his boxing life. The sport can take a lot out of you and at this point, he seems pretty fed up with the sacrifices that are required of a boxer.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO