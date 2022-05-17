ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, UT

Prep baseball: Wolves fall to Crimson Cliffs in 4A tourney

By Jason Turner sports writer
Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

It was a promising start for the Wolves on Day 3 of the 4A state baseball tournament, but things went south in a hurry. Green Canyon led 2-0 after two innings, but second-seeded Crimson Cliffs exploded for six runs in the bottom of the third and scored in every inning after...

