Webb City shuts down Neosho to advance to district championship

GALENA, Kan. – Galena High School standout Brett Sarwinski signed on Wednesday afternoon to continue his baseball career with Pittsburg State. “Getting the opportunity to go play baseball for them is going to be a great experience for me,” Sarwinski says, “They really care about their players. They want them to succeed and they want the best for them. I feel like I’ll fit right in there when the time comes.”

GALENA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO