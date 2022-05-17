Webb City shuts down Neosho to advance to district championship

NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) The Webb City Cardinals earn the Class 5 District 7 championship Wednesday night, beating Carl Junction 12-1. The Cardinals move on to play in the Class 5 state quarterfinals on Saturday, May 28th. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
NEOSHO, Mo. – Crowder College hosts a celebration and send off today for the softball team. The Roughriders are headed to Yuma, Arizona for the Junior College National Tournament. Crowder is 53-8 overall. They’re making their 11th all-time appearance in the tournament and first since 2013. “We know...
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Colgan claims a 2A regional title Wednesday night in Pittsburg. The Panthers beat Southeast 14-4 in the regional semifinals, before beating St. Paul 19-4 in the championship game to earn their spot in the 2A state tournament in Great Bend. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS...
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – (WATCH) Frontenac claims a regional title and earns a trip to Manhattan for the 3A state tournament Tuesday night. The Raiders hit seven home runs on the day, beating Girard 10-0 in the regional semifinals and Baxter Springs 12-4 in the regional championship. “We wanted...
CARTHAGE, Mo. — KOLR10 and Ozarks Fox received a video of a funnel cloud in Southwest Carthage, Missouri. Amy Black shared the video with OzarksFirst. It was taken at 11:55 a.m. Thursday, May 19. Meteorologists said the storm was warned as a severe thunderstorm with a possible tornado tag.
GALENA, Kan. – Galena High School standout Brett Sarwinski signed on Wednesday afternoon to continue his baseball career with Pittsburg State. “Getting the opportunity to go play baseball for them is going to be a great experience for me,” Sarwinski says, “They really care about their players. They want them to succeed and they want the best for them. I feel like I’ll fit right in there when the time comes.”
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg Purple Dragons saw their baseball season end Tuesday night in Pittsburg. The Purple Dragons fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 12-5 to finish as 5A regional runner-up, in what was the final game in the dugout for Pittsburg head coach Keith Matlock. “We started out...
GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Columbus tops Frontenac 5-1 to claim a 3A regional championship Tuesday, and earn a spot in the state tournament for the first time in program history. “It’s wonderful. It’s wonderful for me, but I’m so happy for these kids,” says Columbus head coach Mick Tedlock,...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Seniors from a high school in Oklahoma are spending their senior trip in the Ozarks, but that wasn’t originally the plan. The students, from Oklahoma Union High School, were supposed to fly out of Springfield to Orlando, Florida to spend time at Universal Studios. That is until the school said they found out […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau placed the boys and girls soccer coach at Springfield’s Catholic High School on administrative leave following an investigation into a code of conduct complaint. The school hired Mike Hines in August of 2015. Besides his duty as a head soccer...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Vincent Gepson, 63, is wanted by authorities regarding the May 9, 2022 Bank Robbery at Great Southern Bank, 1232 S Rangeline, Joplin. RELATED >> CHARGES FILED AGAINST MAN IN BANK ROBBERY According to the Probable Cause affidavit, “On May 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Great Southern Bank located at 1232 South Range Line Road,...
JOPLIN, Mo. — The recount of a Joplin’s April City Council race is final and the numbers changed… a little bit. What had been a 13 vote win turned into an 18 vote win for current council member Josh Detar. Totals in Newton County did not change...
GROVE, Okla. – A Grove, Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Delaware County. Authorities say 68-year-old Donna Hill was driving west on County Road East 260 about three and a half miles north of Grove. Troopers say she attempted to turn south on State Highway 10 and was hit by a pickup. Hill was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in good condition.
A vacant Braum’s location in Bartlesville has been demolished. Ark Wrecking Company of Oklahoma, based out of Tulsa, has turned the old restaurant to rubble in recent days. In February, the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat stated that there were plans for a new McAlister’s Deli to be built at 2539 SE Washington Boulevard to replace the former Braum’s location. The project valuation is $1.5 million.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark, Mo. woman facing several charges for a crash killing Drury University student Mercedes Luna, appeared in a Greene County courtroom. Marjorie Dewitt, 55, of Ozark, Mo., waived her preliminary hearing on Thursday. She faces involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and tampering with physical evidence.
Gridlock in the Missouri Senate doomed issues that the GOP should have used its supermajority to accomplish, Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday, pointing specifically at legislation targeting transgender students and banning critical race theory in schools. In an interview with KFTKs Mark Reardon, Parson lamented that the legislature spent so much time and effort this […]
The post Missouri governor laments failure of transgender sports bill, ban on critical race theory appeared first on Missouri Independent.
JOPLIN, Mo. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Joplin. Police say the shooting happened Monday night after 6:00 pm around the intersection of 5th and South Connor. Witnesses say numerous shots were fired. Authorities are not releasing any names or information about a possible suspect. Click here to follow the latest...
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Webb City school officials say there’s an ongoing investigation after the death of a student. They say they are working with local authorities regarding the events that lead to the death. KOAM has been calling for information about the incident that happened on May...
Comments / 0