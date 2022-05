NASHPORT, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking along SR 586 in Licking Township, near Nashport, over the weekend. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles, the crash happened on Saturday afternoon about 3 pm on SR 586 near SR 146. Jirles says 38-year-old Bryan Butler of Zanesville was walking along SR 586 when he was struck by a pick-up truck. The pick-up was driven by 24-year-old Austin Ward of Zanesville. Ward was not injured in the crash. Butler was reportedly walking along the edge of the roadway when he was struck by the southbound pick-up truck.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO