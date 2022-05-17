ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Wildcats beat Braves, 8-5

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STNjx_0fgQthKW00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats beat the Terre Haute South Braves, 8-5 Monday night in high school baseball.

South gets the tying run to the plate in the 7th, but Parker Weir closes it out for the Wildcats as they spoil South’s senior night.

Terre Haute South will host Terre Haute North in The Glove Game Wednesday at 6pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Jones continues track & field tear

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute South’s Courtney Jones continued her impressive track and field tear with four sectional titles Tuesday night. “I’m just hoping to do the best I can. This was my last home meet at Terre Haute South. That’s kind of sad because I’m not running track in college, it’s like […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

South leads suspended track meet

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute South Braves lead the sectional track meet with the shot put remaining, it will be concluded on Friday at 5 pm. South has 110 points and Northview is in 2nd place with 103. North is in 3rd place with 56 points and Greencastle is in 4th with […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

ISU beats DBU, 10-6

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores dodged the rain and take game one of the series against Dallas Baptist, 10-6 Thursday night. The same two teams will square off Friday evening at 6:30pm. Senior Day has been moved to Saturday at 11am.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Schaffer shines for Sycamores

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State Senior Jordan Schaffer will take to Bob Warn Field this weekend one final time. Schaffer has started 42 of 43 games for the Sycamores this season and the West Vigo graduate is hoping to leave a big legacy. “You just have to make the most of it. Do […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Terre Haute, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Sports
clemsontigers.com

Tigers to Open 2022 Season Against Indiana in a Historic Matchup

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson United will open its 2022 season and National Championship defense at Historic Riggs Field against Indiana University. The season opener will take place on the evening of Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. The Alliance matchup features two of the most storied programs in college...
CLEMSON, SC
WTWO/WAWV

South wins Track & Field Sectional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A busy night for track & field Tuesday night as Terre Haute South hosts the IHSAA Girls Track & Field Sectional. South claims the victory with Northview coming in second and North third.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute North & South advance in tennis sectional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North and South tennis teams advanced to the sectional final on Thursday afternoon. The Patriots defeated Sullivan 3-2 while the Braves beat West Vigo 5-0. North and South will play on Friday at South High School for the title. Here are the individual results. Terre Haute South […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute North Tennis beats North Central

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute North Patriots defeated North Central 4-1 in the opening round of the girls tennis sectional tournament. Here are the individual results: 1 Singles Paloma Keller (NC) defeats Jung Ye Won (N) 1-6, 6-1, 6-22 Singles Caroline Effner (N) defeats Hope Boone (NC) 6-1, 6-03 Singles Olivia Effner […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Terre Haute South#Terre Haute North#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Third base kept open in honor of fallen teammate

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday evening, a local baseball team played their game a little differently in honor of a fallen teammate. Cameron Cheuvront of Cayuga passed away last week following a deadly crash on the intersection of State Roads 234 and 63. Cheuvront has been on the North Vermillion Baseball team for over […]
CAYUGA, IN
saturdaytradition.com

2022 4-star DB decommits from Indiana, opens up recruiting

Indiana lost a commitment from 4-star DB Daeh McCullough on Thursday. He is one of the top DB’s from the class of 2022. McCullough has 18 offers so far. He attends St. Joseph’s High School in South Bend, Indiana. He is the No. 14 safety and No. 2 recruit from Indiana per the 247Sports Composite. McCullough originally committed to the Hoosiers in April of 2021. He has also received an offer from Cincinnati since opening up his recruiting process. His brother, Dasan McCullough, is a 4-star edge rusher that has enrolled at Indiana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley valedictorians honored at Top of the Class

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — WTWO said Congratulations on a job well done on Wednesday. The station held our annual Top of the Class luncheon, where area valedictorians are honored. Students representing almost 50 Wabash Valley high schools in both Indiana and Illinois came together for the event at North Central High School’s gymnasium. More […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

Former IU basketball player Ray Pavy has passed away

While his IU basketball career was tragically cut short, Ray Pavy went on to a long a prosperous life. A frequent sophomore starter during the 1960-61 season alongside IU stars Walt Bellamy, Tom Bolyard and Jimmy Rayl, Pavy passed away overnight according to multiple reports including the Indianapolis Star and Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Vigo County student-athletes receive IHSAA scholarship

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Vigo County student-athletes have been selected as recipients of the Eugene Cato Memorial Scholarship. The Indiana High School Athletic Association awarded the scholarship to 12 total Indiana senior student-athletes. Two of the twelve are from Vigo County. West Vigo High School’s Maci Easton and Terre Haute South’s Mekhi Moore […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

North Central Students Burned in Chemical Experiment Gone Wrong

It was a chemical experiment gone wrong. On Tuesday, five students from North Central High School in Farmersburg were conducting an experiment. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says the experiment got out of hand and the chemical reaction burned some of the students. The sheriff says according to the last...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana investing in future educators with scholarships

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana’s future teachers are receiving support as they get ready to pursue their educations. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education awarded 200 scholarships for the Next Generation Hoosier Educators program. Recipients will receive $7,500 annually for committing to teaching in Indiana for at least five years after graduating college. A […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy