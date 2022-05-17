Wildcats beat Braves, 8-5

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats beat the Terre Haute South Braves, 8-5 Monday night in high school baseball.

South gets the tying run to the plate in the 7th, but Parker Weir closes it out for the Wildcats as they spoil South’s senior night.

Terre Haute South will host Terre Haute North in The Glove Game Wednesday at 6pm.

