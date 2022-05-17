Party leaders make the final preparations before Election Day

May 17 is the primary election and candidates are doing some final work before the big day.

We spoke with both the Democrat and Republican leaders and they said that candidates were busy putting in yard signs and making sure they have all of their routes in order to visit the polls.

It’s the final day before the primary election. Both Republican and Democratic candidates are gearing up for the big day.

“These last couple of days everybody is out hitting doors and making all of the phone calls. We lucked out with the weather today so that gave our candidates a little bit more of an opportunity to get out and talk to voters before tomorrow,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman of Erie County Democratic Party.

We reached out to the chairman for the Republican party and did not receive a response.

However, Republicans and Erie County Chairman Brian Shank has experience as a candidate in the election.

“As a councilman I’ve been through an election cycle. You’re going I should have done 1,000 things, I should have prepped some more yard signs, I should have knocked some more doors. I should have sent that mailer out,” said Brian Shank, (R), Chairman of Erie County Council.

While candidates on both sides put up yard signs today and met with their team, both representatives said that they are hopeful that all the hard work has paid off in time before for the primary election on Tuesday.

“We think that our candidates are charismatic and experienced and voters are excited to vote Democratic now and in November,” said Wertz.

“It’s not a Republican thing, it’s not a Democrat thing, it’s a candidate thing. You know when you throw your hat in the ring and run for office you put your heart and soul into it,” said Shank.

Polls will be open starting at 7 a.m. on May 17. They will close that night at 8 p.m.

