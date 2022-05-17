ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Walk-off lifts Altoona past Red Land in extras

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZxnp_0fgQsOrS00

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Evan Alwine’s sac-fly in the 11th inning lifts Altoona to a 4-3 win over Red Land Monday.

Initially a pitcher’s duel Monday, both teams withstood seventh inning rallies. Down 1-0, Red Land hung three runs in the seventh inning to take a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

But that’s when Altoona fought back, and a Lucas Muffie hit off the third base bag help send the game into extra innings where the Mountain Lions would eventually win, earning a share of the Mid Penn championship.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Curve beat Flying Squirrels for second-straight game

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5 on Wednesday afternoon. Catcher Blake Sabol had four hits for three RBIs for the Curve. The Curve had 10 hits, the fourth-straight game with double-digit hits. Wednesday was Education Day for the fans. There were 7,954 fans, the most since 2019.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Home runs lift Curve past Richmond 12-2

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) Altoona knocked four home runs Tuesday night in the Curve’s 12-2 win over Richmond. Blake Sabol hit two home runs, number three and four of the season. He drove in 4 RBI in the win. Nick Gonzalez drove in three, on a 3-4 night. Andres Alvarez hit the fourth. With the win […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altoona, PA
Altoona, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
skooknews.com

Schuylkill League Softball and Baseball Playoff Results

The Championships are set for the Schuylkill League High School Baseball and Softball Championships. Blue Mountain will face Tri-Valley at Blue Mountain on Wednesday night at 6:00pm for the Schuylkill League Softball Championship. -------------------------------------------------------------------- Baseball. Blue Mountain - 11 Tri-Valley - 1 Pine Grove - 1 Panther Valley - 0.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Chicago-born rookie Suwinski homers, lifts Pirates over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Jack Suwinski, who attended high school 20 minutes from Wrigley Field, hit a tiebreaking home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cubs 3-2, ending Chicago’s four-game winning streak. Suwinski made his major league debut this season and began the day hitting .183 with two homers. With the score 2-all, the […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extras#Red Land#The Mountain Lions#Mid Penn#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Jennerstown Speedway wins $50k in Advance My Track challenge

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Jennserstown Speedway Complex has been named the 2022 Advance My Track Challenge winners by NASCAR, receiving $50,000. As part of the Advance My Track Challenge, in partnership with Advance Auto Parts, race tracks across the United States and Canada submitted their testimonies as to why they should win a $50,000 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 43

3 Hogs BBQ Hanover | Wandering Weatherman

HANOVER, Pa. — Summer is right around the corner, and that means plenty of people will be outdoors for barbecues and summertime festivities!. In this week’s Wandering Weatherman, FOX43's Greg Perez takes the taste of summer to you by checking out "3 Hogs BBQ" in Hanover; the restaurant is located 20 minutes north of the Mason Dixon line.
HANOVER, PA
WTAJ

Delgrosso’s Laguna Splash in need of lifeguards ahead of opening day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Delgrosso’s Laguna Splash is nearly two weeks from opening its doors to the public; however, they still have a strong need for lifeguards. The amusement park is looking to fill part-time seasonal positions. The park is one of the numerous parks nationwide trying to fill the positions amid the shortage. […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Allegrippis Trail Days festival this weekend at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new three day bike festival in Huntingdon County kicks off on Friday. The Allegrippis Trails Days will run from Friday through Sunday at the Seven Points Recreational Area, Susquehannock Campground and the Allegrippis Trails at Raystown Lake. The event is hosted by the Friends of Raystown Lake and was […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bellefonte man creates custom artwork out of wood

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mike Jewell creates custom art pieces using wood as a hobby. Mike uses a scroll saw to make his creations. He creates custom signs, family plaques and even vinyl signs and clocks using old records. To check out more of Mike’s creations check out his...
BELLEFONTE, PA
WTAJ

Carrie Underwood coming to the Bryce Jordan Center

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Get ready country fans: superstar Carrie Underwood is coming to the Bryce Jordan Center in 2023. As part of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Underwood, with special guest Jimmie Allen, will be making a stop in State College on Feb. 10, 2023. Tickets will go on sale online on Friday, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia shooting wounds 5 near Temple University

(AP) — A shooting near Philadelphia’s Temple University wounded five people on Wednesday — two in extremely critical condition. A suspect was caught with the help of university police, a spokesperson for the school told WPVI-TV. The victims were three women, ages 19, 20 and 21, as well as two men, ages 28 and 59, […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Philadelphia felon charged after Johnstown shooting

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is charged with assaulting a woman and firing a handgun outside an apartment in Johnstown. On Tuesday, May 17, Robert Gooden, 33, was arrested after police said he fired multiple shots just outside of an Oakhurst Homes apartment where a woman he reportedly assaulted and three children were […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Police search for car ‘surfer,’ driver in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for two suspects that they say one was riding on the hood of the car before police tried to stop them. The incident happened back on April 24 around 2:30 a.m. when the car pictured was caught driving at a high rate of speed on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy