Baltimore, MD

Yankees beat Orioles 6-2 to extend AL East lead to 5 1/2

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Jose Trevino gave the New York Yankees one of the few things they've been lacking lately — some power from the catcher position. Trevino became the first New York catcher with a home run this year when he hit a three-run drive in the fourth to lift the...

Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Roasts The New Camden Yards

Aaron Judge has been off to a red-hot start in 2022, as have the New York Yankees. He, Anthony Rizzo, and Giancarlo Stanton each have already reached double digits in their home run totals, leading the Yankees to an MLB-best 27-9 record to date. Judge had a four-hit, two-homer night...
MLB
FOX Sports

Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge's four-hit game on Tuesday. Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/18/22

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Coming into this season, Gleyber Torres looked lost at the plate and in the field, and he didn’t really help his own cause when he got off to a slow start at the dish after back-to-back down years. While it’s been clear over the last little while that his bat appears to be coming around again, he’s also impressing his teammates in another, perhaps unexpected way: with his defense. He made a huge play in Monday night’s 6-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles that was lauded by manager Aaron Boone as the “play of the game,” and his teammates are taking note of his improvements on the defensive side of the ball. It’s still early, but Gleyber’s development in the field might be a narrative to pay attention to over the course of the season.
Yardbarker

Yankees Sluggers Make History Amid Powerful Start

The New York Yankees have continued their early-season surge, picking up win No. 26 over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. The lineup is scoring a ton of runs and hitting a bunch of home runs along the way. There’s a reason why they’re called the Bronx Bombers.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 6, Orioles 9: Anthony Santander spoils the sweep

After a quick Thursday night game of under three hours, the Yankees and Orioles turned around for a midday marathon that went over four. There were 15 runs scored in this one. Lots of bad pitching and the ball flying out to left field will do that to you. After multiple lead changes and ties, it ended in in a 9-6 score and a walk-off homer from Baltimore’s Anthony Santander.
FanSided

Yankees fans want to send Aaron Boone to Mars after blowing save to Orioles

New York Yankees fans were not happy with manager Aaron Boone for his decisions that led to the team losing to the Baltimore Orioles in walk-off fashion on May 19. The New York Yankees took the first three games of their series against the rival Baltimore Orioles, and had the chance to complete the four-game sweep on May 19. Instead, the Yankees had to fight hard to try to earn the win. Then, the ninth inning happened.
