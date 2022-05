Holly Holm looks to take a step closer to regaining the UFC women’s bantamweight title this Saturday, as she takes on contender Ketlen Vieira in a Fight Night main event.Holm (14-5) has been out of the Octagon for more than 18 months since beating Raquel Pennington, while Vieira has lost two of her last four bouts but was on a 10-fight win streak prior to that run. The Brazilian (12-2) also beat former champion Miesha Tate in November in her most recent outing.Holm famously claimed bantamweight gold in the UFC by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a head kick in...

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO