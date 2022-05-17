ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Hard Rock sportsbook app now live in Virginia

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXQAp_0fgQrD7G00

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock’s sports betting app can now be used in Virginia.

The company announced Monday that those 21 and older who are physically located in Virginia can now use the Hard Rock Sportsbook app.

Hard Rock Bristol Casino set to open Summer 2024

Hard Rock plans to open a temporary casino at the former Bristol Mall site in July that will also feature a retail sportsbook.

“We can’t wait to welcome sports fans from across the region to our retail sportsbook location in Bristol,” Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said in a release. “The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will be an extension of our Bristol property, allowing sports fans to continue their legendary entertainment experience throughout Virginia.”

The temporary casino is expected to open on July 8. The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Lawmakers propose study of Bristol, Va. for feasibility of inland port

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state senators are curious if a new venture in Bristol, Virginia could result in a significant economic boost for the state. An amendment to the state’s 2022-2024 budget indicates that state leaders want to commission a study on bringing an inland port to Bristol. The Senate has pushed forward a […]
BRISTOL, VA
cbs19news

MHS seniors launch petition calling for Virginia to remain in RGGI

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Albemarle County high school students don’t want to see Virginia pull out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At Monticello High School, seniors are annually tasked with addressing local policy issues as part of a U.S. government class. This year, seniors Carlos...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, VA
Lifestyle
City
Bristol, VA
Bristol, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
WDBJ7.com

Percent positive COVID cases in Virginia over 15%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,751,443 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 18, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 3,836 from the 1,744,306 reported Wednesday, an increase from the 3,301 new cases reported Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

RAM Clinic to offer free medical care in southwest Virginia

Emory, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-day clinic will offer free medical, dental and vision care this weekend in southwestern Virginia. Remote Area Medical is coming to the campus of Emory & Henry College near Abingdon Saturday and Sunday. All RAM services are free and no ID is required. Kim Faulkinbury...
EMORY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsbook#Smartphone App#Sports Betting#Rock Bristol Casino#Hard Rock Hotel Casino#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Bristol, Jonesborough featured as ‘Charming Tennessee Towns’

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two towns in Northeast Tennessee were featured in a Southern Living article for their charm. In an April 29 article entitled ‘Charming Tennessee Towns Everyone Should Visit This Year,’ eight towns were featured for their historic nature, appealing main streets and local stores. Among the eight towns were Bristol and Jonesborough. […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WSET

Virginia hits new record-high average gas price

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — For those looking for relief at the gas pump, it seems there is no end in sight. Overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, May 19, Virginia's average climbed 4-cents for a new record high. The state is now at an average of $4.45 per gallon, according...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Daily South

82-Year-Old Virginia Waiter Wins Lottery Jackpot, Heads Straight to Work

Vicente Mosquera really loves his job. The 82-year-old waiter from Virginia Beach enjoys it so much that not even winning the lottery is enough to pull him away from it. The hard-working senior celebrated winning a jackpot of $285,316 in the Virginia Lottery last month with a shift at the local Italian restaurant where he works.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Augusta Free Press

List of Juneteenth 2022 celebrations in Virginia

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, 2022, is the oldest known commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States. It marks the day in 1865 that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery, finally heard that the Civil War had ended, and learned that the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Bristol, Va. assisted living center hands out Silver Alert kits

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Virginia gave out special kits to help families prepare in case a loved one becomes lost. The Silver Alert kits were sponsored by Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which covers the Tri-Cities region, including Southwest Virginia. In Tennessee, a Silver Alert is issued to help find missing people […]
BRISTOL, VA
SCDNReports

Virginia Ice Cream Recall after Packaging Mix-Up

The FDA is warning Virginia residents about a potentially dangerous packaging mix-up involving non-dairy ice cream. According to the agency, Hood is recalling 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with a Best By date of 12/17/22.
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Six Rivers Media set to launch Bristol Now

BRISTOL — Six Rivers Media will soon complete its newspaper trio within the Tri-Cities by launching the company’s latest news source, Bristol Now. The company will launch its new online and weekly print publication, Bristol Now, on Wednesday, June 29. The paper will feature daily news online as well as a weekly print product each Wednesday.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy