Hard Rock sportsbook app now live in Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock’s sports betting app can now be used in Virginia.

The company announced Monday that those 21 and older who are physically located in Virginia can now use the Hard Rock Sportsbook app.

Hard Rock plans to open a temporary casino at the former Bristol Mall site in July that will also feature a retail sportsbook.

“We can’t wait to welcome sports fans from across the region to our retail sportsbook location in Bristol,” Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, said in a release. “The Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will be an extension of our Bristol property, allowing sports fans to continue their legendary entertainment experience throughout Virginia.”

The temporary casino is expected to open on July 8. The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is expected to open in the summer of 2024.

