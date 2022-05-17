ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

DeShawne Blocker to be inducted into SoCon Hall of Fame

By Nick Dugan
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Monday, the Southern Conference began unveiling the 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees – and former Lady Buc DeShawne Blocker was the first name revealed.

A member of the ETSU women’s basketball team from 1991-95, Blocker remains one of the best rebounders in NCAA history. In 1993-94, Blocker led the nation and set a SoCon single-season record with 450 boards, an average of 17.3 per contest. That average still ranks as the fourth-highest mark in a single season in NCAA history.

The Augusta, Georgia native earned All-American Honorable Mention as a junior and senior. She also still ranks highly in the Blue and Gold’s record books with 2,086 points (3rd) and 1,361 rebounds (3rd in SoCon).

Blocker remains one of five women’s basketball players to be named First Team All-SoCon four times in a career.

Following her time at ETSU, Blocker went on to play three years of professional basketball in Europe, before eventually returning to the Bucs program as an assistant coach.

She is just the fifth women’s basketball player to be inducted into the SoCon Hall of Fame.

