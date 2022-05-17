ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

State baseball: Speed, defense and pitching push Piedmont within a win of state title

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ueaQd_0fgQqsyK00
Piedmont's Jack Hayes (left) and Noah Reedy celebrate a 4-2 victory over Trinity Presbyterian in Monday's Game 1 of the Class 3A title series at Jacksonville State University's Jim Case Stadium. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Piedmont made big defensive plays in Monday’s Game 1 of the Alabama Class 3A title baseball series. Trinity Presbyterian made a big error.

Add Jack Hayes’ complete game and a big inning without the benefit of a hit out of the infield, and Piedmont stands one victory away from its first state championship in baseball.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in 3A in the season’s final Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, took Game 1 4-2 over No. 2 Trinity.

The game played out before a crowd at before a crowd of 1,842, not far from the 2,020 capacity at Jacksonville State University’s Jim Case Stadium. Fans spilled onto the grass hill outside of the third-base grandstand, and officials had to close off parking.

The AHSAA moved the state baseball finals from Montgomery to JSU and Oxford’s Choccolocco Park this year. Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be played at JSU as well.

Game 2 starts Tuesday at 10 p.m.

Piedmont coach Matt Deerman, who drives the team bus, only had to drive 12 miles this week after driving the Bulldogs (35-6) to Phil Campbell and Rogersville for playoff series the past two weeks.

“We’re spoiled by this place,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “Who’d have dreamed that we would be here,

“This is a dream come true for these kids to get to play in their hometown, basically.”

Piedmont’s softball team will begin play in the state softball tournament Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Oxford, an hour before first pitch for Piedmont’s baseball team at JSU.

No worries about splitting the Piedmont fan base over simultaneous events, Deerman said.

“Piedmont fans are the greatest in the state; I don’t care what anybody says, 1A to 7A,” he said. “The Piedmont fan base, it doesn’t matter if it’s baseball, basketball, football or softball, they are always out to support it.”

Making their fourth appearance in the AHSAA Class 3A baseball finals, the Bulldogs rewarded their fans Monday.

It started with Hayes, who spread out nine hits over seven innings. He allowed one walk with four strikeouts.

With help from his defense, he worked out of a second-inning jam. Ben Easterling and David Michael Lieux opened the at bat with singles, but Piedmont catcher Kale Austin caught Christopher Bryan’s popped bunt attempt.

Hayes then induced Brady Rascoll’s pop to Max Hanson in center field and struck out Jordan Jenkins.

“That was big momentum,” Hayes said. “We scored four runs in the second inning, and I think that’s what brought those runs, the momentum we got getting out of that jam.”

Deerman had Austin Estes warming up in the bullpen in the sixth inning with plans to bring him to the mound in the seventh. After Hayes got through the Trinity order quickly in the sixth, and Deerman let him finish.

Big defensive plays helped Hayes’ cause, and Austin delivered two. The freshman bumped into the umpire before catching Bryan’s popped bunt in the second inning, and he gunned down a steal attempt after Simmons Byrd led off the fifth with a single.

Hayes wound up retiring the side in order in the fifth.

“That was big,” said Hayes, who plays catcher when not pitching. “I think I was 3-0 with that guy, and I bounced one to make it 3-0, and that guy tried to run on the bounced pitch.

“Kale just made a good throw and threw him out and got the momentum back in our favor.”

Piedmont shortstop Austin Estes fielded a Mac McClinton grounder, stepped on second base and fired to first for the inning-ending double play in the third. The double play came after Byrd drew a one-out walk.

While Piedmont made big plays in the field, Trinity made a big error in Piedmont’s four-run second inning. Bryan, the right fielder, dropped Hayes’ two-out fly ball, allowing two runs to score and make it 4-0.

The Bulldogs scored those four runs without a hit out of the infield. Cassius Fairs reached on a bunt single, and two runs scored when Hanson beat out an infield single with Ridge Fagan on third and Sloan Smith on second.

Fagan reached base as a hit batsman with one out, and Smith walked behind him. Fagan took second on a passed ball, and both moved on Fairs’ bunt single.

“Had the bases loaded, and the guy (Easterling) throws it in, and I just barely got a piece of it,” Hanson said. “Sloan was on second, and he was going to score the whole time, no matter what."

Piedmont's big inning featured the Bulldogs' speed as a factor that causes defenses to press.

"Through the scouting report, you know that, and I tell you," Trinity coach Jarrod Cook said. "The way the ball bounces on this (artificial turf), if they get enough air under it, those guys can run. It's going to be a rushed play. It's going to be tough.

"Those guys are scrappy. They put the ball in play and put pressure on you."

Comments / 0

