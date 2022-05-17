Violent crime is on the rise in Springfield, says Chief Williams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Chief Williams of the Springfield Police Department gave an update on crime in Springfield during the Springfield City Council Meeting on Monday, May 16.

Chief Williams said that overall, crime is down 22% in Springfield, a large percentage of which is due to a 35% drop in auto theft from last year.

Catalytic converter thefts have dropped by 56% as well, according to Chief Williams, compared to last year.

However, violent crime in Springfield has risen 7% since the beginning of the year.

Chief Williams said that almost all of these violent crimes were related to aggravated assaults involving gun violence.

The Special Investigations Unit has already recovered 92 illegal firearms this year as opposed to only 152 illegal firearm seizures in total in 2021.

Chief Williams says that many of these weapons are being stolen from cars.

As for the double-homicide investigation ongoing in Springfield, Chief Williams said he can only encourage the community to come forward with any information they may have regarding the incident.

He says that the public has been reluctant to share information with the police department after the Saturday night shooting.

He says that the police department is continuing to investigate the shooting and cannot release any further details at this time.

