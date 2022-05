Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputies Justin Taylor and Landry Collett with the department’s Drug Interdiction Unit arrested a man for possession of meth and heroin. During an investigation off I-75 and KY 909 north of London deputies found 35-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Farmer of Berea in possession of suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin. During the investigation Farmer took off running and following a short foot chase was taken into custody. Farmer was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and possession. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO