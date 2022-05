Another new chapter for Mississippi Gulf Coast shortstop Cade Crosby, who is heading off to Nicholls State to wrap up his collegiate baseball career. Having transferred from Southern Miss prior to the 2022 season, Crosby showed out during his time at Perk, leading the Bulldogs with 50 hits and ten doubles to go along with five homers, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, and four stolen bases, all while hitting at a clip of .321.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO