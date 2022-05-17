ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DeSantis signs bill outlawing protests in front of private homes

By Abigail Adcox, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill Monday night prohibiting people from picketing or protesting outside of private residences in the state. The bill, HB 1571, which will allow law enforcement to issue warnings to...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Twenty-year Idaho attorney general loses GOP primary to Tea Party-era lawmaker

Idaho’s longest-serving attorney general has been ousted in the Republican primary election after the winner, former Rep. Raul Labrador, tagged him for being insufficiently conservative and supportive of the agenda pushed by former President Donald Trump. Labrador won the attorney general GOP primary with 51.6% of the vote, edging...
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Morgan McGarvey beats left-wing rival in Kentucky Democratic primary House fight

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey on Tuesday won the Democratic primary over state Rep. Attica Scott to replace retiring Rep. John Yarmuth, Kentucky’s only Democratic House member. The contest for the state’s Democratic-majority 3rd Congressional District in Louisville, Kentucky, came down to the two progressive candidates, though McGarvey had the endorsement of Yarmuth and was seen as the more establishment figure. He won with over 65% of the vote. The district has been reconfigured somewhat since the 2020 Census but remains a Democratic stronghold, meaning McCarvey is strongly favored to win the general election in November.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Washington Examiner

Pennsylvania teacher charged for alleged relationship with 17-year-old student

A Pennsylvania high school choral teacher was arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student. Olivia Ortz, 26, a teacher at Wilmington Area High School, has been charged with sexual contact with a school student, unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses, and criminal use of a communication facility, as reported by New Castle News.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy