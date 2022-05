Athens-Clarke County Elections Supervisor Charlotte Sosebee says a handful of homes on Athens’ west side were incorrectly assigned as District 2, when voters should have been casting ballots in District 5. Sosebee says the voters—13 of them—will receive new ballots. She says six were absentee ballots of which two have been received for tabulation. Seven are ballots that were cast in person and cannot be changed.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO