Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Lee Richardson Zoo staff is mourning the loss of Ember, a twelve-year-old red panda. Friday afternoon, staff discovered her unresponsive in her outdoor habitat, and it was determined that she had passed away. Results of the necropsy (an animal autopsy) showed a twisted stomach (gastric torsion). The median life expectancy for red pandas is 10 years. Ember will always be remembered for her sassy attitude.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO