DEMING – Suspicious fires have put the Deming Fire Department and City of Deming Police Department on alert. And now, the need your help. “We are doing everything in our power to track down any individual(s) responsible for committing arson," Deming Police Chief Clint Hogan told the Headlight through a press release. "We need your help, though. Please, if you know anything contact DPD or Crime Stoppers."

DEMING, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO