Randolph COVID-19 Weekly Update- May 14, 2022

The Party in the Park luncheon was held on May 11 at the Pinebank Promontory in Jamaica Plain. Together, more than $550,000 was raised to support the 1,100-acre Emerald Necklace park system that serves as a backyard for residents and a destination for more than one million visitors each year. Karen Mauney-Brodek, President of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, welcomed the guests. Mayor Michelle Wu joined the event and spoke on the importance of public parks and the work of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. Karen Abbott, President and CEO of Boston Harbor Now who received the Liff Spirit Award, gave a moving speech about her career and meaning of the award to her. Janet Wu was the event emcee and David Lombardo was the auctioneer.
Comments / 0