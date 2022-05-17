ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, MA

Randolph COVID-19 Weekly Update- May 14, 2022

randolph-ma.gov
 3 days ago

Town Manager Brian P.Howard reports that the Town of Randolph has a testing positivity rate of 4.92% (last week 4.38%) and is ranked #134 in the State. Our Average Daily Case Count is 39.2 (last week...

www.randolph-ma.gov

nbcboston.com

Cape Bridge Replacement Costs May Soar to $4 Billion

The public sector is feeling the strain of soaring inflation, too: officials now expect that a once-in-a-generation infrastructure overhaul in Allston will cost $300 million more than estimated, and the price of replacing the Cape Cod bridges could more than double. Outlining a series of projects that will feature in...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Doctors Call for Mask Mandates as COVID Cases Rise in Massachusetts

A group of doctors are pushing for stronger mask advisories and mandates as COVID cases continue to rise in Massachusetts. COVID-19 cases have been rising steadily in Massachusetts in recent weeks, with most of the state now in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's high risk category. Experts say COVID cases are likely three times higher than the numbers being reported by the state, since most people are taking at-home tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Town officials likely to prohibit all public uses of flag poles

READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night. A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Cambridge Housing Authority residents worried about lack of AC

CAMBRIDGE - This weekend's forecast calls for temperatures to hit upwards of 90 degrees, and that is concerning news for people whose air-conditioning might be out of commission.A resident of the Millers River Apartment building, operated by the Cambridge Housing Authority, told WBZ-TV she received a letter from the CHA this week.The letter reads in part:"Dear Resident of Millers River Apartments, We regret to inform you that the buildings A/C is not available and will not be available for a few weeks. Due to the increase of tenants that have moved into the building, the existing transformer cannot handle the...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Baker-Polito administration files $1.7 Billion Fiscal Year 2022 supplemental budget

The Baker-Polito Administration today will file a Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) supplemental budget that proposes investments in transportation, housing, environmental infrastructure, economic development, child care and education initiatives. The legislation includes approximately $1.7 billion in spending, supported by state tax revenues that exceed FY22 benchmarks through April by $4.23 billion...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

City Council proposal calls for hiring hundreds of Boston residents as flaggers at construction sites

The city currently requires Boston police officers to be used at construction sites. On Wednesday, Boston City Council once again broached a tricky subject: civilian flaggers for construction projects. Councilor Kendra Lara proposed the creation of a city office that would hire hundreds of residents to flag traffic at Boston’s many construction sites, Universal Hub reported.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Why Do Some Get COVID While Others Don't in the Same Household?

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Massachusetts, and studies have shown that it can spread quickly throughout households if sick family members don't quarantine and members of the household don't wear masks. But often, one or more members of a household will get COVID but other family members don't. Why...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Tufts student starts social justice clothing line

For 19-year-old Ayah Harper from Revere, the civil unrest that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020 served as a motivator to encourage uncomfortable conversations in her elite private high school and start a small business to enact change. Harper, the 2021 valedictorian at the Dexter Southfield School in Brookline,...
BROOKLINE, MA
wgbh.org

Special commission backs new state seal and motto for Massachusetts

The special commission charged with reevaluating Massachusetts’ state seal and motto voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend that both be completely replaced. The current state seal, which dates back to 1898, depicts a Native American holding a bow and arrow and standing beneath an arm holding a sword — representing the colonial military leader Myles Standish — poised as if to strike. A motto in Latin unfurls around him, which is generally translated as: “By the sword we seek peace, but peace only under liberty.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

More than 125 residential units coming to Roxbury and East Boston

The Boston Planning & Development Agency has approved the building of 128 new residential units in Roxbury and East Boston, with 99 designated as income-restricted. Located on Washington Street in Roxbury and Maverick Street in East Boston, the projects are expected to bring much-needed new housing to the area including rentals and homeownership units.
thebostonsun.com

Party in the Park Fundraiser Brings In Over $550,000

The Party in the Park luncheon was held on May 11 at the Pinebank Promontory in Jamaica Plain. Together, more than $550,000 was raised to support the 1,100-acre Emerald Necklace park system that serves as a backyard for residents and a destination for more than one million visitors each year. Karen Mauney-Brodek, President of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, welcomed the guests. Mayor Michelle Wu joined the event and spoke on the importance of public parks and the work of the Emerald Necklace Conservancy. Karen Abbott, President and CEO of Boston Harbor Now who received the Liff Spirit Award, gave a moving speech about her career and meaning of the award to her. Janet Wu was the event emcee and David Lombardo was the auctioneer.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Mayor Wu announces new appointments in the Office of Neighborhood Services

Monday, May 16, 2022 – Mayor Michelle Wu today announced the appointments of Anna White as the South Boston liaison and Gladys Oliveros as the liaison to the Latinx community in the Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS). They will serve as the primary contact for residents and businesses in their respective communities who are interested in engaging with the City of Boston and collaborating with City departments to facilitate the delivery of services and resources.
BOSTON, MA
randolph-ma.gov

Cost-saving energy efficiency solutions

The Town of Randolph and City of Quincy are partnering with Quincy Asian Resources Inc (QARI) and the Sponsors of Mass Save®to bring energy savings to all residents and small businesses aspart of the Community First Partnership. Renters, owners and landlords of single-family homes, apartments or condos in buildings...
QUINCY, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Massachusetts

If you love to eat seafood then you know that sometimes it can be hard to find a place that knows how to prepare delicious seafood dishes. And while all of us could make them at home, there is something about going at a restaurant and enjoying a nice plate of food with your friends and family, or even by yourself. It might be the food or it might just be the fact that you are being served. Either way, that food just hits different! And because we want you to have an amazing experience when you are eating out, we have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Here are our top choices:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

