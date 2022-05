ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was on the receiving end of one of the most infamous phone calls in political history – a January 2, 2021 call from then-President Donald Trump. Desperate to overturn the results in Georgia, Trump asked the state’s top elections official to quote “find” him the votes he needed to win the Peach State. Raffensperger, a Republican, stood firm; calmly but firmly telling Trump he’d lost. Now, the Secretary is up for re-election. But first, he has to beat a Trump-backed challenger, Rep. Jody Hice.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO