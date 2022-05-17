ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Deschutes National Forest continues prescribed burning projects; some trail detours planned

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mGaO_0fgQhIJd00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Deschutes National Forest firefighters plan to take advantage of favorable conditions to continue prescribed burning Tuesday across the Bend-Fort Rock, Crescent and Sisters ranger districts.

On Tuesday, if favorable conditions persist, firefighters on the Sisters Ranger District plan to conduct 240 acres of prescribed burning about 5 miles south of Sisters along Forest Service Road 1505.

A short-term trail detour for the Metolius-Windigo Trail will be implemented about three trail miles from Sisters Cow Camp. A shot-term trail detour will also be in effect on the Peterson Burn Horse Trail about one and a half miles west of Whychus Creek Crossing. Trail closures are implemented for public and firefighter safety.

Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District firefighters completed 221 acres of prescribed fire adjacent to Sunriver Monday. Firefighters plan to complete an additional about 500 acres Tuesday, if favorable conditions persist.

Tuesday's planned operations will take place on both the north and south sides of Cottonwood Road and will border the western edge of Highway 97. While no trail or road closures are anticipated, flaggers will be onsite should smoke impact roadways.

Firefighters on the Crescent Ranger District plan to conduct a 98-acre prescribed burn within the Gilchrist State Forest about six miles southeast of Crescent and east of Highway 97. The prescribed burn is being conducted on Walker Range Fire Patrol-protected lands through the North Walker Cross Boundary Prescribed Fire Agreement. No road or trail closures are anticipated.

Fire managers are implementing these understory burns to reduce hazardous fuels accumulation decreasing the risk of high-intensity wildfire in the area. Prescribed burning reintroduces and maintains fire within the fire-adapted ecosystem helping to stabilize and improve the resiliency of forest conditions while increasing public and firefighter safety. Once ignited, units are monitored and patrolled until they are declared out.

Prescribed fires can protect homes from tragic wildfires. Fire management officials work with Oregon Department of Forestry smoke specialists to plan prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are conducted when weather is most likely to move smoke up and away from our communities. Sometimes, weather patterns change, and some smoke will be present during prescribed burns.

What does this mean for you?

During prescribed burns, smoke may settle in low-lying areas overnight.

  • All residents are encouraged to close windows at night to avoid smoke impacts
  • When driving in smoky areas, drivers should slow down and turn on headlights
  • If you have heart or lung disease, asthma, or other chronic conditions, ask your doctor about how to protect yourself from smoke
  • Go to centraloregonfire.org to learn more about smoke safety and prescribed fire in Central Oregon

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire. Text “COFIRE to 888-777 to receive prescribed fire and wildfire text alerts.

The post Deschutes National Forest continues prescribed burning projects; some trail detours planned appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bend, OR
Government
Sisters, OR
Government
County
Deschutes County, OR
City
Crescent, OR
City
Bend, OR
City
Sisters, OR
State
Oregon State
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
kqennewsradio.com

COURT GRANTS INJUNCTION REQUEST, HATCHERY SMOLTS TO BE RELEASED

The Marion County Circuit Court has granted a request by a group of petitioners including Douglas County, the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby and fishing guide Scott Worsley, to issue a preliminary injunction halting a recent decision by the State Fish & Wildlife Commission. A release from the Oregon Department of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Wednesday, 5/18 – Oregon Primary Voter Turnout Among Lowest in 60 Years; Proposed Idaho Annex Rejecting Jurisdictional Transfer In Early Returns

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deschutes National Forest#Forest Management#Forest Service#Detours#Walker Range Fire Patrol
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 Central Oregonians remember timely flight over Mount St. Helens

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2021. It has been edited to update dated references. Wednesday marks the 42nd anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens in Washington. It was an iconic, and at the time, terrifying event here in the Pacific Northwest. The mountain exploded...
OREGON STATE
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Deschutes County, Oregon, Confirms 2 Cases of EHV-1

On May 17, the Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed that two horses residing on separate Deschutes County properties tested positive for the neurologic form of equine herpesvirus (EHV-1). The first horse was confirmed EHV-1-positive May 4 after returning home from an April 22-25 event at the Oregon Horse Center in...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KTVZ News Channel 21

Forest Service seeks public comments on nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte forest treatment project SE of Bend

The U.S. Forest Service opened a 30-day public comment period Friday for a draft environmental assessment on the nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte Vegetation Management Project southeast of Bend, using prescribed burning, thinning and other treatments to restore forest health and ease wildfire threats. The post Forest Service seeks public comments on nearly 26,000-acre Cabin Butte forest treatment project SE of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue comes to aid of family whose UTV became stuck in snow west of Bend

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team came to the aid of five members of a Bend family whose side-by-side UTV became stuck in the snow near Triangle Hill west of Bend on Sunday, authorities said. The post Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue comes to aid of family whose UTV became stuck in snow west of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
philomathnews.com

Questions about Oregon-Idaho boundary, taxes, tobacco and guns on local ballots

Voters in three more Oregon counties will indicate whether they want to become Idaho residents without leaving their homes. Questions about the “Greater Idaho” movement are on ballots in Douglas, Josephine and Klamath counties, following approval in eight rural counties, mostly in the southeast part of the state, to push toward redrawing the boundary between Idaho and Oregon.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
995K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy