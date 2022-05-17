Annual Taco Festival attracts hundreds to downtown Marysville

Aleena Phelan, 19, of Oroville, and her friend, Brownsville resident Malcolm Stewart, right, munch into a taco Saturday during the third annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival on D Street in Marysville. Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

RJ Cortez, a member of the Alma West Entertainment, LLC group that helped put on the third annual Yuba Sutter Taco Festival, called the downtown Marysville event a kickoff to bigger and more exciting things to come in Yuba County.

Cortez, who grew up in Yuba County alongside Alma West Entertainment Vice President of Artist Relations Wally Alvarado, said he wanted to model the Yuba Sutter Taco Festival after the long-running Peach Festival that takes place in July each summer.

“(The) Peach Festival to me was when I knew it was summer. It was a big huge thing when I was younger and it still is now,” Cortez said. “We want the Taco Festival to evolve as that summer kickoff. … Taco Festival kicks off summer and I want everybody to always remember that.”

Cortez said the third year of the festival was perhaps its biggest yet with about 20 food vendors and a festival-high 10 taco trucks lined along D Street between Third and First Street serving customers all afternoon and into the early evening.

Cortez said the feedback that he received from the previous two festivals was that there were not enough taco trucks, so he and Alma West Entertainment made sure that Marysville would not run out of tacos.

“We are drowning the Marysville community with tacos,” Cortez said.

The festival also had plenty of entertainment options, including several different forms of cultural dancing, a doggy fashion show, a taco-eating contest and a fighting exhibition known as Lucha libre.

Cortez called Lucha libre a Mexican fighting form that evolved into what is now entertainment wrestling.

Each fighter is typically donned in masks and costumes and fights in a ring typically used in World Wrestling Entertainment matches, Cortez said.

“It’s pretty much wrestling entertainment,” he said.

There was also a doggy fashion show where participants donated $10 to walk their pet chihuahuas down a makeshift catwalk on D Street while judges selected winners in a variety of categories.

Kathy DeWitt, of Olivehurst, said the chihuahua contest had categories for the one with the best costume, the most beautiful and the chihuahua who best represented a celebrity.

It was all in fun and to help raise funds for Sutter Buttes Canine Rescue, DeWitt said.

DeWitt rescued her chihuahua last year at about six weeks old and has successfully raised the dog to about one-and-a-half years old.

DeWitt said while it may take a while for the rescued animal to fully trust its new owner, once the dog does, that love is forever.

There were chihuahua owners who came from as far as Chico to show their pets at the Taco Festival.

Both Cortez and Alvarado are in agreement that beginning in 2023 they want the festival to include many more entertainment and food options. In fact, Cortez offered a sneak peek into what next year’s festival will look like.

“Bigger, more trucks, more food,” he said. “We’re going to open it up to everything next year.”

Eventually, Cortez said the festival will expand along D Street from First to Sixth Street.

“We are building this for the Marysville downtown community,” he said.