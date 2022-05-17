ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville City Council tours future rezoning area

By Justin Trobaugh
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council will consider rezoning part of the southwestern part of the city to build more housing.

City council members on May 16 toured the three parcels of land just north of Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The area is mostly undeveloped and covered in tall grass and mud, but one official says visiting sites before rezoning is a vital part of the process.

Fayetteville to close roads for Joe Martin Stage Race

“Putting your eyes on the property and actually climbing around it can give you a good perspective and actually catch things you might not looking at aerial imagery or a topography map or a flood plain map,” said Jonathan Curth with the city of Fayetteville.

During the council’s scheduled meeting on May 17, it will consider rezoning that land from low-density residential to medium-density.

