Sutter County District Four town hall set for Wednesday

Effective: 2022-05-19 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta Red Flag Warning for Gusty Winds and Low Humidity Continues through Friday .Gusty northerly winds have developed over northern California today as a system passes to our northeast. These winds combined with low relative humidity values are resulting in critical fire weather conditions. The strongest winds will arrive tonight and into Friday morning, concentrated along the west side of the Sacramento Valley and the Coastal Range foothills. Winds will gradually subside Friday afternoon. While the winds will be lighter on Saturday, afternoon humidity values will remain low in the single digits or teens. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, 266, AND 279 * WIND...Northerly winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts in northeast/southwest-oriented canyons/gaps up to 60 mph. Strongest winds tonight through Friday morning. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities 5 to 12 percent during the afternoons with overnight recoveries 20 to 35 percent. * GREATEST THREAT...West side of the Sacramento Valley mainly along and west of Interstate 5, Coastal Range foothills, and Sierra foothill canyons/gaps. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop may spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Interact with us via social media www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento www.twitter.com/nwssacramento
