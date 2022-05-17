ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County District Four town hall set for Wednesday

A town hall is scheduled Wednesday night for residents who are represented by Sutter County District Four Supervisor Karm Bains.

Set to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Boyd Hall on the Feather River Academy campus in Yuba City, the town hall will include presentations about the county’s annual goals and priorities, recent accomplishments and current initiatives.

A question and answer session also will be included in the town hall. The event is free and open to the public. Boyd Hall on the Feather River Academy campus is located at 1895 Lassen Blvd. in Yuba City.

