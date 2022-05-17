ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison School District tests out anti-racist microschool

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Madison School District is testing out a microschool. It's meant to disrupt system inequalities for Black and Brown students. The Anti-racist Learning...

cbs58.com

Comments / 1

WBAY Green Bay

Oregon man sentenced in Wisconsin for brandishing knife on train

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced an Oregon man to five years in prison for brandishing a knife on an Amtrak train passing through Wisconsin. U.S. District Judge William Conley sentenced 32-year-old Timothy Thomas of Portland on Thursday. Thomas pleaded guilty in March to intentionally interfering with...
OREGON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-19-22 former wisconsin governor thompson questions hiring of new uw-madison chancellor

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson is questioning the hiring of a law school dean from California to run the flagship University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, saying he hoped she does not bring a “California philosophy” with her. Thompson, a Republican, finished a 21-month stint at UW System president this spring. He said that he was surprised that the UW Board of Regents hired Jennifer Mnookin to serve as UW-Madison chancellor. She’s the dean of the University of California, Los Angeles, law school. Mnookin on Tuesday said during a news conference that she was willing to meet with Republican critics, who have characterized her as a liberal radical.
WISCONSIN STATE
wibailoutpeople.org

Madison: Release #JessicaWilliams – Drop All Charges Now!

#JessicaWilliams is a long-time advocate of Black women survivors and #DomesticViolence victims in Madison. On Friday, May 6, she was unjustly arrested and charged with a felony for simply attending the sentencing of a victim, #KenyairraGadson. We believe Jessica was arrested solely because of her vocal and public defense of...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

First responders come together at UW hospital for honor guard escort

Jocko gets to live out his dream serving as a public announcer for the Beloit Skycarp. NBC15′s Mike Jacques got to live out his dream Tuesday night serving as the public address announcer for the Beloit Skycarp at ABC Supply Stadium. Madison PD mourns death of detective after battle...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

New details emerge on Wisconsin Family Action attack

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're learning new details in the attack on an anti-abortion office in Madison. A newly released 911 call details the moment when authorities were alerted to the fire. A man driving by the Wisconsin Family Action office reported seeing flames, smoke and a smashed window.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Exact Sciences announces around 230 layoffs, including in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exact Sciences announced around 230 employees, about 50 of whom are based in Wisconsin, were laid off Tuesday amid high inflation and a need to prioritize specific programs. Company spokesperson Scott Larrivee stated Thursday that these layoffs make up around 3% of the company’s total workforce....
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
CBS 58

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School celebrates 100% of students getting accepted into colleges

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "A little nervous, but I'm very excited. This just made, I think, my high school career really real," said Ailed Martinez, Cristo Rey Jesuit senior. A joyful day for one of Milwaukee's newer high schools. Students at Cristo Rey Jesuit on the South Side cheered for their graduating class. Every school has a graduating class, but not every school has the kind of success that Cristo Rey has had.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

GOP Senator circulates petition to fire Evers' parole commissioner

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Senate Republicans are at odds over an attempt to fire Gov. Tony Evers' parole commissioner, John Tate, whose job is in question after he granted parole to a man who was convicted of murdering his wife in front of their children. John Tate, Evers' appointee...
MADISON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Sen. Roth wants extraordinary session to fire parole board chief

(The Center Square) – There’s now an official request for lawmakers to come back to Madison and fire the head of Wisconsin’s parole board. Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, on Wednesday called for an extraordinary session to dismiss Parole Board Commissioner John Tate. “That Commissioner Tate even entertained...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Legally blind man killed near 37th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A blind Milwaukee man was murdered Monday night, May 16, near 37th and Burleigh. He's another victim of gun violence that plagued the city this week. Thirty-one-year-old Deshawn Lumas was just 12 days away from his 32nd birthday. He was shot at his home and later died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI
newsfromthestates.com

Wisconsin ACLU investigating activist’s Dane County courtroom arrest

The Wisconsin ACLU is investigating the arrest of an activist outside of a Dane County courtroom earlier this month with the organization’s president saying it was “undoubtedly an unconstitutional violation.”. Jessica Williams, an employee of the racial justice non-profit Freedom Inc., was arrested on May 6. Williams was...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County Jail price tag rises

This match-up marked the eighth annual Cardinals Strike Out Cancer event. The UW System introduced its new pick for chancellor Tuesday who answered questions on her goals and aspirations for the new role. Madison mayor joins group to kick off Paving the Way tour. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Rhodes...
MADISON, WI

