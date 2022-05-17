Missing woman found dead in neighbor's hot car

A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder after a 23-year-old hockey player was stabbed and killed over the weekend in Moscow. According to reports, the man will be kept in custody until at least June 24th, when he is expected to face trial. Newer details from Sport24.ru state Roman...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs help identifying a robbery suspect that punched a woman in the face after stealing her purse. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on May 1 at a hotel in the 2900 block of West Sam Houston Parkway. Police say two men were...
HOUSTON — A man who admitted to fatally shooting a woman after claiming she tried to rob him has now been charged with murder, according to court documents. Editorial note: The above video is from the original story. Ernesto Pacheco, 46, is accused of killing 31-year-old Amber Larson after...
HOUSTON — Did you see the smoke along the Katy Freeway just west of downtown Tuesday afternoon?. Houston firefighters said it was caused by a fire set to rubber casings that were stored under the underpass along Taylor Street. The fire caused a lot of smoke and a bit...
