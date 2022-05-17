ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Lawyers respond to new video of Meijer shooting

By Josh Sanchez
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AwGm7_0fgQfbOO00

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Attorneys for the man shot by East Lansing police and one of the officers involved are reacting to the newly released video from Meijer surveillance cameras.

East Lansing police have complied with an oversight commission’s vote that called for the release of video showing the moments inside the store right before an officer-involved shooting in April.

The 12 videos show what was going on inside the Meijer store from the time a call came into dispatch, up to when 20-year-old Deanthony Vanatten and several officers ran out of the store toward the parking lot.

The attorney for one of the officers under investigation said he’s glad the videos are coming out.

“I wish this would have been released right at the onset but the process is there for a reason, but now it’s out,” said Mike Nichols, an attorney representing one of the officers. Nichols is representing officer Jose Viera who is under investigation after the shooting that injured Vanatten.

The videos start with Vanatten who was wearing a black ski mask in the produce section of the Meijer store as he walked toward the meat department. He’s later shown standing in line and paying for his groceries.

His attorney said he was running late for a family gathering and was leaving the store when officers arrived.

East Lansing police said Vanatten matched the description given by the caller and officers were responding to that.

“When you look and listen to the body-worn cameras for officers three and four, they are giving him what are called verbal commands. “Stop, hey, stop” and not stopping and frankly starting to run very fast. Those are the first acts of physical resistance from this young man,” said Nichols.

The videos end when Vanatten runs from the store along with several officers following him.

The attorney for Vanatten would not speak with 6 News on camera, but did provide a statement saying this was not the first time Vanatten ” experienced unwarranted and unacceptable police misconduct.”

She added the officers had no justification to detain him.

Nichols said the officers had a duty to respond to the weapons complaint.

“People walk into large situations, into a large grocery store, with guns, with intent. And we can’t just assume that that intent is benevolent, we can’t assume that,” Nichols said.

A gun was not found on Vanatten but one was later recovered at the scene.

His attorney said she’s unable to comment on that because she has not been provided with any reports or findings regarding the gun.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 10

asiliveandbreathe
2d ago

The guy go’s in to Meijer with a gun and a ski mask on. Then runs. He’s lucky he’s not dead. The guy with the gun runs when the cops tell him to stop. At this point the cops know he’s a bad guy with a gun because if he was legally caring a gun and had a CPL, he would have stoped and told them he had a gun and a CPL. Would have been on his way in minutes. The guy is lucky to be alive. The cops handled it perfectly

Reply
10
Barb Shasteen
2d ago

If he didn’t do anything wrong then why run. He should have stopped when cops said Stop!

Reply
10
Popeye53
2d ago

You know I checked …. Sign on door no Guns allowed, run why your guilty of something, justice served, besides on parole not allowing to carry a gun,

Reply
2
The State News, Michigan State University

UPDATE: Footage inside Meijer showed VanAtten paying before police shooting

The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, released interior Meijer video footage from the April 25 officer-involved shooting of a Black man named DeAnthony VanAtten.The footage shows VanAtten buying macaroni and cheese and corn at a self-checkout counter. This goes against previous claims made by the ELPD that said VanAtten had not bought any items from the store. Previously released videos also showed VanAtten running out of the store with a white grocery bag.However, the newly released-interior video shows him purchasing the items and then putting a receipt in a white grocery bag.Other interior videos show VanAtten running in the store...
EAST LANSING, MI
