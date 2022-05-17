Gannon Prepares for Second NCAA Tournament Appearance

DuBOIS, Pa. – In baseball, the ceremonial first pitch is typically thrown out by heroes, prominent leaders or distinguished citizens. When Matthew A. Varacallo, MD, Medical Director of Orthopedic Robotic Surgery at Penn Highlands Healthcare, throws out the first pitch at the USCAA Small College World Series on Thursday, he will be representing a combination of all three.
It's a big week in Farrell. The school's star football player will be on the sidelines though for the two biggest events of the school year. Wednesday, First News anchor Dave Sess was looking into why he's been benched.
Pa. Senate race: John Fetterman wins Democratic Pennsylvania …. Unusual traffic stop, chase involving a sheriff’s …. Republican Banta leads in Pa House 4th District race. Democrat Pastore gives victory speech in 16th District …. Broome County DA press conference on Buffalo shooting. Project Love is this week’s winner...
The Tops grocery store where the mass shooting took place is extremely important to the Buffalo community. That’s because the area of Buffalo is considered a food desert where Tops is all that they have. On Thursday the president of Tops said that the store will “reopen.” Here is more on what this means for […]
MAYVILLE – A popular summertime concert series on Chautauqua Lake has officially postponed their season, after relocating from Mayville’s Lakeside Park. Earlier this year, the Chautauqua Lake Pops announced their plan to relocate out of the Village of Mayville. The reason? Officials cite the lack of cooperation, trust,...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Frost is in the forecast for the evening of May 17 into May 18. Areas along and south of Interstate 90 have the potential for frost overnight. Temperatures will be near freezing at ground level. Those temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. In Erie and Crawford counties, areas east of Interstate 79 […]
Mighty Fine Donuts announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday that they will unfortunately be extending their closure for at least another three weeks. “While we wish we had better news, we will unfortunately continue to be closed for at least the next three weeks. Thank you for hanging out with us and we hope […]
The leading Republican candidate running for Pennsylvania House of Representatives 4th District is first-time candidate Jake Banta. Six Republican candidates were running for the position after Republican incumbent Curt Sonney announced his retirement. Sonney held the position for 18 years, and now first-time candidate Jake Banta is in the lead for the position. Banta is […]
BINGHAMTON, NY (WETM) – The Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to “set the record straight” about details of the Buffalo shooting suspects mental health evaluation last year. In the press conference, Korchak, relayed that the thoughts and prayers of the...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In wake of the mass shooting that took 10 lives and injured three others in Buffalo, President Joe Biden is in the city Tuesday to speak on the matter. The following people lost their lives as the result of the devastating racist attack at the...
Mainly clear skies and light winds will result in patchy frost tonight inland and in the mountains. A chance of showers will accompany a warm front lifting through the area late Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a sharp warming trend late this week. Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio & Tom Atkins, 6:30...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for two people who may be connected to a tractor theft. According to a PSP news release, the two men were seen walking into a truck stop located at the 17000 block of Smock Drive in Cochranton (in Crawford County). The men then purchased a yellow, reflective […]
Lawrence County voters will choose a number of state and federal nominees in the Pennsylvania primary election Tuesday, May 17. We're tracking all the elections and you can find results for the governor and U.S. Senate races here. Election 2022:Your guide to the Pennsylvania primary. Outside money:Pennsylvania donors make up...
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – For 10 years, the Friends of Christian has provided much-needed financial assistance to families in Clarion, Jefferson, and Venango Counties who deal with health problems, and it is gearing up to choose another family to support. (Photo Above: Christian Burgdofer. The Poker Run and...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Voters registered with either the Democratic or Republican parties will have until 8 p.m. to cast their vote in person. If voters are in-line by that time, they will still be able to vote. If voting by mail, and you have not returned your ballot, the...
The below unofficial results from the May 17, 2022, Primary Election in Mercer County do not yet include absentee ballots that have yet to be counted. DEM REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 7. TIMOTHY M MCGONIGLE 2,971. MITCHEL HENDERSON 708. REP REPRESENTATIVE IN THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 7. PARKE...
After nearly two months, resolution to build a chairlift style zipline on Erie's Bayfront has passed. "It's a hollow victory because we applied for this in March, and there was a public hearing on April 20th. If they would've voted on it then, we would've had time to complete the construction and everything this season," Nick Scott, Sr. told Erie News Now on Wednesday night.
Erie Police are investigating a shots fired call in the City of Erie. The incident happened just after 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night near E. 11th and Parade streets. According to Erie Police, two shell casings were found in the area. Police say no one was hit by the shots. The investigation is ongoing.
Pennsylvania State Police report that a man who barricaded himself in a Mercer County apartment Wednesday had threatened to "kill" a man in a neighboring apartment, and wanted to commit "suicide by cop."
