Saline County, KS

Allocation requests, updates on Saline County agenda

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Saline County Commissioners are scheduled to hear several allocation requests and department updates during their Tuesday morning meeting. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W....

KVOE

Emporia City Commission denies rezoning request for Plumb Place property Wednesday

The Emporia City Commission has upheld a decision on a requested zoning change for the Plumb Place Property. The request to rezone the property at 224 E. 6th Ave. from high-density residential to general commercial was denied by the Emporia Metropolitan Planning Commission on Apr. 19. City commissioners voted to uphold that ruling unanimously.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

USD 305 district office moves to summer hours

Salina Public Schools’ district office hours are scheduled to change to a summer schedule beginning Monday. Beginning Monday and running through July 8, the district office will be open to the public Monday-Thursday* from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Building visitors will be received by appointment only on Fridays between Monday...
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos May 18

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted.Blake. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Abilene CVB one of 11 tourism grant recipients

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday the 11 recipients of the Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grants. The grants were presented by Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland on May 13 at an event at the Colby Events Center. “Tourism is the welcoming committee for new residents and...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Work underway on new fire station

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dirt work is underway for the new Hutchinson fire station. The new station, which will be located at 23rd and Main on the Kansas State Fairgrounds, will replace the current station at 20th and Main. The station will have direct access to Main Street and will...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Portion of East 11th to close starting Monday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works announced that, starting Monday, May 23, East 11th Avenue will be closed between Cochran Street and North Pleasant Street for a bridge replacement. Local residents will have access to their homes during the work. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 26....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

City of Salina announces street work in southern part of city

The City of Salina released this morning the following information about street work in south Salina. From the City of Salina:. On Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Bryant and Bryant Construction of Halstead began replacing deteriorated concrete panels at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne. During construction, the outside through...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County booking activity, May 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Black, Harry Don; 25; Brookville. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. DUI; 3rd...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Ashby House board selected Burgoon as new director

A longtime educator has been selected as the new Ashby House director. The Ashby House Board announced Wednesday morning that it had selected Darrell Burgoon as its new director. Burgoon is replacing Andy Houltberg, who has taken the CEO position with Breakthrough Episcopal Services in Wichita, according to a release...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Mayor of Goddard steps down

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) — The Mayor of Goddard, Hunter Larkin, stepped down from his position at the city council meeting on Monday, May 16. I would like to make an announcement in regards to this last weekend’s news article. I believe it’s important for me to recognize that even though, you know it’s hard to […]
GODDARD, KS
Salina Post

Click It or Ticket campaign begins Sunday

The Saline County Sheriff's Office urges you to make it click!. The instant you buckle up before driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash nearly in half. That's a massive return on the investment of putting on a seatbelt. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, as being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly. Additionally, your vehicle's other safety features, particularly air bags, can't work as effectively if you're not buckled up - they are designed to work together.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

City to spend over $1.7 million on Mine Road project

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved on Tuesday a project to fix problems with the Mine Road culvert. "The Grandview industrial ditch, or the GVI, collects and conveys stormwater from the city to the Arkansas River," said Assistant City Engineer Jessica Lowe. "Where the GVI crosses under Mine Road, several culverts have collapsed, requiring the closure of Mine Road. This is the back entrance for the Hutchinson Salt Company and it's the main entrance to the salt mine for semis that deliver a large portion of the Midwest's road de-icing and agricultural salt. The crossing is a critical piece of infrastructure and it needs to be fixed. Existing culverts are corrugated metal pipes and they haven't withstood the harsh environment near the salt mine well."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

WATCH: Water tower comes down in Alma, Kansas

Video Courtesy/Donald Westhoff ALMA (KSNT) – An old water tower in the City of Alma has been knocked down on Wednesday. The water tower hadn’t been in use for over 15 years according to the City of Alma’s Superintendent, Michael Slobodnik. He told 27 News that they hired a company out of Missouri called Dennis […]
ALMA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Public Library plans to kick off summer on Friday

The Salina Public Library is making summer official! From the Salina Public Library Facebook page:. Stop by the library anytime from 5-7 p.m. for carnival games, face painting, price giveaways (for youth & adults), hot dogs/chips and more! Library staff will also be on site to discuss all the programs & events on tap for Summer at the Library.
SALINA, KS
