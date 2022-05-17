Allocation requests, updates on Saline County agenda

The Saline County Sheriff's Office urges you to make it click!. The instant you buckle up before driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash nearly in half. That's a massive return on the investment of putting on a seatbelt. Being buckled up during a crash helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, as being ejected from a vehicle is almost always deadly. Additionally, your vehicle's other safety features, particularly air bags, can't work as effectively if you're not buckled up - they are designed to work together.

SALINE COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO